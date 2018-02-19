Aiyaary Box Office Collection Day 3: Sidharth Malhotra's Film 'Falls Flat'. Collects 11 Crore

Aiyaari has fallen flat at the box office and has managed to collect 11.70 Crore, over its first weekend, reported trade analyst Taran Adarsh. Critic's verdict - Neeraj Pandey directorial has failed to excite people. 'Overall lacklustre' is what trade analysts including Mr Adarsh, are blaming as the reason for the film not being able to hold the interest of the audience. The Sidharth Malhotra and Manor Bajpayee starrer managed to rake in Rs 3.36 crore on Friday, 4.04 crore on Saturday and 4.30 crore on Sunday, making the total business stand at just Rs 11.70 crore.
Highlights
- On Sunday, Aiyaary earned 4.30 crore
- Film's release date was changed twice
- Aiyaary was finally released on February 16
Here's what Taran Adarsh tweeted:
#Aiyaary fell flat on Sun... Growth in biz was missing... Weekend biz is lower than #AGentleman [ 13.13 cr] and #Ittefaq [ 16.05 cr]... Overall, lacklustre... Fri 3.36 cr, Sat 4.04 cr, Sun 4.30 cr. Total: 11.70 cr. India biz.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 19, 2018
Surprisingly, Sidharth's previous films like A Gentleman and Ittefaq had fared well over their respective first weekend. Ittefaq had grossed 14.82 crore despite being made at around half the cost of Aiyaary, reported Box Office India.
Clearly this wasn't what the makers of Aiyaary were expecting, despite pushing the release dates of their film twice. The film was earlier announced to be released on January 26, but with Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directed "Padmaavat" being announced for the same day's release, Aiyaary's release was pushed to February 9.
Comments
The plotline of Aiyaary revolves around two army officers, played by Sidharth and Manoj, who share a mentor-protege relationship with each other. Aiyaari also stars Pooja Chopra, Adil Hussain, Kumud Mishra, Naseeruddin Shah and Anupam Kher in prominent roles.