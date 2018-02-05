Sidharth Malhotra 'Hopes Aiyaary Has A Smooth Release' Sidharth Malhotra's Aiyaary and Akshay Kumar's PadMan release this Friday

3 Shares EMAIL PRINT Sidharth Malhotra and Manoj Bajpayee in Aiyaary (Image courtesy: YouTube) New Delhi: Highlights The Defence Ministry is likely to review Aiyaary "It's in the process. Each film has its own reasons," Sidharth said Aiyaary was earlier scheduled to hit the screens during the Republic Day PadMan release this Friday. Sidharth 'hopes that his film gets a smooth release,' news agency IANS reported. Over the weekend, it was reported that the Defence Ministry wants to review Aiyaary, as the film is based on the army background. "Our producers are tackling it. It's in the process. Each film has its own reasons. We have seen what happened with that film ("Padmaavat"). Our film doesn't have severe issues as far as I know after talking with my producers. I have full faith that our producers will come up with a positive result, so I don't see any issue with that. I hope that our film has a smooth release," Sidharth, 32, told IANS.



Aiyaary was earlier scheduled to hit the screens in January (Republic Day weekend). However, the release date was rescheduled after Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "Padmaavat" got a clearance from the CBFC. On Mr Bhansali's request, Akshay also changed PadMan's release date to February 9. ("Padmaavat" was earlier supposed to clash with PadMan). PadMan's release date was changed just a week before it was supposed to hit the screens.



Aiyaary also stars Manoj Bajpayee and is directed by Neeraj Pandey. "The experience of shooting the film has been wonderful. For the first time, I am playing an army and military intelligence officer in an army uniform. We shot this film in Kashmir, London, Delhi, Mumbai and Cairo, so it has got very wide landscape. I am very excited and nervous for Aiyaary. Spy thriller is new zone for me and it is a very relevant film, so I am hoping the audience would like our film. I think with entertainment, audience can relate with the issue which we have shown in the film. So, our entire team of Aiyaary is looking forward for the release of the film," Manoj Bajpayee told IANS.



Team Aiyaary have promoted the film at various BSF camps. The film features Rakul Preet Singh opposite Sidharth Malhotra. Anupam Kher, Naseeruddin Shah and Pooja Chopra are also part of the film.



