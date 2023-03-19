Aishwarya Rai And Abhishek Bachchan Remember Actress' Father Krishnaraj Rai On His Death Anniversary

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shared this picture. (courtesy: aishwaryaraibachchan_arb)

Bollywood superstar Aishwarya Rai keeps it real and simple on social media. Along with work updates, the actress often shares pictures and videos of her family on Instagram. Now, on the occasion of her father Krishnaraj Rai's death anniversary, Aishwarya Rai has shared a heartfelt post that features her father's portrait in the first slide. In the second image in the carousel, she is seen posing in front of her late father's portrait and is accompanied by her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan in the picture. Along with the images, she wrote, “Love you eternally, Daddy – Ajja,” and added a bunch of hearts and heart-eye emojis. Krishnaraj Rai died in 2017 after a prolonged battle with cancer.

Meanwhile, Aishwarya Rai recently also shared a post celebrating one of her most popular movies, Jodhaa Akbar. On the occasion of the film completing 15 years since its release, Aishwarya Rai shared a montage video and wrote, “Jodhaa and Akbar's love continues to shine brightly through the ages as a symbol of mutual respect, tolerance and open-mindedness between a man and woman, husband and wife. Today, we are proud to celebrate the 15th year since our journey that brought their eternal romance to the silver screen.” The film featured Aishwarya Rai and Hrithik Roshan in the titular roles of Jodhaa Bai and emperor Jalaluddin Muhammad Akbar.

Last month, Aishwarya Rai also treated us to a lovely image of her husband, Bollywood star Abhishek Bachchan on the occasion of his birthday. Sharing an image of her husband, she simply said: “Birthday love… today and forever, Baby,” along with pink heart and heart face emojis.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aishwarya Rai will soon be seen in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan: 2. The film will be released on April 28 and features Vikram, Trisha Krishnan, Karthi, and Jayam Ravi, among others.