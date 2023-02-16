Aishwarya Rai Bachchan And Hrithik Roshan's Special Notes On 15 Years of Jodhaa Akbar

Hrithik Roshan shared this picture. (courtesy: hrithikroshan)

Jodhaa Akbar turns 15 today. To mark the day, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has shared a special post on Instagram. Aishwarya played the role of Jodhaa Bai in the film. The actress has picked a clip, featuring her character and Hrithik Roshan's Jalaluddin Muhammad Akbar, from the magnum opus and wrote, “Jodhaa and Akbar's love continues to shine brightly through the ages as a symbol of mutual respect, tolerance and open-mindedness between a man and woman, husband and wife. Today, we are proud to celebrate the 15th year since our journey that brought their eternal romance to the silver screen.” Actress Ridhima Pandit was among the first to drop a comment under the post. She said, “Favourite… what chemistry!!! Tailor-made roles... star actors absolute favourite.” Fans too have flooded the comments section with fire, red hearts and red-heart eye emojis.

Here is the post we are talking about:

Hrithik Roshan, in his heartwarming note to celebrate 15 years of Jodhaa Akbar, thanked director Ashutosh Gowariker for “trusting me with the monumental responsibility of being a part of Jodhaa Akbar.” The actor has shared a series of behind-the-scenes moments and a video on Instagram. Well, Hrithik has also written a happy birthday note for Ashutosh Gowariker. The director turned 59 yesterday. “Happy Birthday, Ashutosh Gowariker. Thank you for trusting me with the monumental responsibility of being a part of Jodhaa Akbar. Your direction and my incredible co-stars will forever be cherished.” His hashtag read, “ 15 years Of Jodhaa Akbar.”

Jodhaa Akbar, which was also produced and co-written by Ashutosh Gowariker, featured Sonu Sood, Ila Arun, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Raza Murad, and Suhasini Mulay among others. Amitabh Bachchan was the narrator in the film, which was released in February 2008. Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have also worked together in Guzaarish and Dhoom 2.

Hrithik Roshan will be next seen in Fighter alongside Deepika Padukone. Whereas, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan: 2 in the kitty.The film will be released on April 28.