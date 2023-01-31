Hrithik Roshan And His Family Host K-Pop Star Jackson Wang At Their Home: 'The Connect Was Instant...'

Pinkie Roshan shared this picture. (courtesy: pinkieroshan)

Hrithik Roshan and his family hosted K-pop star Jackson Wang at their house in Mumbai. Hrithik's mom Pinkie Roshan has treated her Insta family to many pictures from the get-together and called it "an unforgettable evening". In the images, Rakesh Roshan can be seen in a multicoloured shirt paired with blue pants, Pinkie Roshan can be seen in a shirt and jeans, while Hrithik looks uber cool in an all-white ensemble. Jackson Wang looks handsome in a tie-dye co-ord set. In one of the images from the album, Jackson can be seen giving a warm hug to Pinkie Roshan. K-pop star Jackson can also be seen posing with their house help. Jackson Wang performed at the Lollapalooza global music festival in Mumbai.

Sharing the images, Pinkie Roshan wrote a long note that read, "An unforgettable evening with @jacksonwang852g7 What an amazing young talented cultured rooted young boy!!!!! The warmth , the love, the respect, humility , rooted , grounded very rare to find such qualities all in one person!!!! The connect was instant there was Magic all around. God bless you Jackson. We welcome you into our family more so he was so happy to pose with our house help. ALL HEART... that's what @jacksonwang852g7 is ALL About."

Jackson Wang has also shared several pictures on his Instagram handle summing up his India tour. The album also includes a picture of him with the Roshan family. In the caption, he wrote, "#MAGICMAN in Lollapalooza India 2023. Always wanted to visit. Finally... Such an amazing experience with all of you since the moment at the airport to seeing you all to the show to new friends to the experience of the culture. Such an honour. Very blessed. I hope I get to come back more often."

Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan's girlfriend Saba Azad also performed at the musical festival. Hrithik, along with his ex-wife Sussanne Khan and cousins Eshaan and Pashmina Roshan, cheered for Saba. Sussanne shared a video and captioned it as "Lollapalooza.. Done so beautifully right."

Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan will be next seen in Fighter with Deepika Padukone.