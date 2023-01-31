Disha Patani Takes K-Pop Star Jackson Wang On Mumbai Tour

A still from the video. (courtesy: dishapatani)

Mumbai is hosting several international artists as part of the Lollapalooza music festival. On the list of performers who entertained fans at the event is Jackson Wang, the famous K-Pop star. Wang's association with Mumbai did not end with just his performance. The rapper explored the streets of the city with Bollywood actress Disha Patani. In a post shared by Disha, we can see clips of Jackson Wang performing on stage at Lollapalooza. This is followed by videos of Disha Patani and Jackson Wang in a cycle rickshaw. Disha also shared a video of them interacting with a young girl in the same post. In the caption, Disha Patani wrote, “A beast on stage, and an angel off. Keep spreading your love and light around the world @jacksonwang852g7 #magicman.”

While in Mumbai, Jackson Wang was also hosted by Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan and his parents, director Rakesh Roshan and Pinkie Roshan. An image of the meeting was shared by the K-pop star along with pictures of him performing at the event. “#MAGICMAN in Lollapalooza India 2023. Always wanted to visit. Finally…Such an amazing experience with all of you since the moment at the airport to seeing you all to the show to new friends to the experience of the culture. Such an honour. Very blessed. I hope I get to come back more often,” Wang wrote in the caption.





Disha Patani was also recently seen with India's first K-Pop star Sriya Lenka. The two posed together in fashionable outfits, with Disha in black and Sriya in pink and white. Sharing the photo, Sriya expressed her admiration for Disha, calling her one of her favourite actresses and a beautiful soul. Disha reciprocated the sentiment by responding that Sriya is beautiful. In the caption of the post, Sriya Lekha wrote: “Look who is here. One of my favourite actresses, Disha Patani. You are such a beautiful soul. So nice to meet you di.”





On the work front, Disha Patani will be seen next in Yodha with Sidharth Malhotra and Project K with Prabhas and Deepika Padukone.