Disha Patani Is 'Too Fire,' In Krishna Shroff's Words. Agreed

Disha Patani shared this picture. (courtesy: dishapatani)

Disha Patani often sets the Internet on fire with her glamorous pictures and videos. Now, the actress has presented fans with a mid-week treat – a video featuring her in an ultra-glam avatar. In the clip, Disha Patani is seen in an embellished beige gown with her hair left open in waves. Along with the video, Disha Patani added the Beyonce and Jay Z track Drunk in Love. She let the video do all the talking and skipped the caption for the post. Replying to the video, Disha's BFF Krishna Shroff said, “TOO fire,” with fire emojis. Krishna Shroff is the sister of actor Tiger Shroff, who was rumoured to be dating Disha Patani.

Check out Krishna Shroff's comment below:

In another image, where Disha Patani is dressed in a bikini, Krishna Shroff commented saying, “You're unreal.” Krishna and Tiger Shroff's mother Ayesha Shroff said: “Woaaaah deeshu,” with fire and heart emojis.

See the post here:

Recently Disha Patani made headlines when she was clicked alongside India's first K-Pop star Sriya Lenka. In the image, the two divas are seen dressed in their fashionable best. While Sriya is seen in a pink and white outfit, Disha is in an all-black look. Sharing the image, Sriya said that Disha is one of her favourite actresses and added: “Look who is here. One of my favourite actresses, Disha Patani. You are such a beautiful soul. So nice to meet you di.”

Disha replied to the post and said: “You're beautiful.”

Before that, Disha Patani posted a behind-the-scenes video from a photoshoot. The actress is seen wearing a black outfit with a deep neckline in the video.

Disha Patani is rumoured to be in a relationship with Aleksandar Alex Ilic. On the work front, she will be seen in Yodha with Sidharth Malhotra and Project K with Prabhas and Deepika Padukone.