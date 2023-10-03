In Which Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aaradhya And Kendall Jenner Click A Selfie

Aishwarya with Aaradhya and Kendall. (courtesy: aishwarya_raifan)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Paris Fashion Show appearance is making headlines and how. Apart from her glamorous ramp walk, several photographs and videos of the actress have been making rounds on social media. The latest one to grab our attention is a picture of supermodel Kendall Jenner, Aishwarya and her daughter Aaradhya. In the image, curated by a fan page, the trio are seen taking a selfie. Isn't it adorable? FYI: Aishwarya has been a brand ambassador for L'Oreal for over years. She represented the cosmetic giant at the Paris Fashion Show, along with a star-studded list of international celebrities. Meanwhile, L'Oreal, earlier this year in July, announced Kendall Jenner as their global brand ambassador.

This video of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan grooving with fellow L'Oreal ambassador Kendall Jenner is our favourite. Check it out here:

Meanwhile, L'Oreal Paris' official Instagram page has shared a bunch of gorgeous photos of the actress from the fashion show. The album also included a video of Aishwarya's dynamic ramp walk. "Aishwarya Rai Bachchan serving elegance, power, and charm at the L'Oreal Paris Le Defile,” read the caption. Aishwarya wore a beautiful golden ensemble for the event.

In other news, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's niece Navya Naveli Nanda also walked the ramp for L'Oreal. Navya made her stunning debut at the Paris Fashion Week as the cosmetic giant's brand ambassador. Shweta Bachchan and her mom, veteran actress Jaya Bachchan, had accompanied Navya Nanda to Paris.

On Sunday, Shweta Bachchan posted a video of her daughter, Navya Naveli Nanda walking the ramp at the Paris Fashion Week. The young entrepreneur wore a stunning red dress with ruffles. In the caption, Shweta Bachchan wrote, "Little miss L'Oreal.”

Meanwhile, Shweta Bachchan's son Agastya Nanda is all set to make his acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies, alongside Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, and Sridevi's daughter Khushi Kapoor.