Aishwarya, Abhishek, Aaradhya Bachchan Check In To Their Maldives Holiday Home And Here's The View

Aishwarya, Abhishek and Aaradhya on their way to Maldives

The Bachchans are enjoying the sea, the sand and the sun in Maldives this week! Ahead of their anniversary, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan flew in to the beach destination for a family vacay and accompanying them is their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. The Bachchan trio checked in to their the "Bachchans' Holiday Home" at the Niyama Private Islands in Maldives and shared glimpses of their envy-inducing vacation on Instagram. Aishwarya offered a video of the blue waters and white sands in an Instagram post, while Abhishek added one of his own to the collection - a stunning view of the sky and the sands. Looks like both Abhishek and Aishwarya carefully avoided posting photos of themselves from the vacation:

Meanwhile, the Bachchan trio are on for a cycle trip around town - Abhishek shared a photo of three bicycles, one each for him, Aishwarya and Aaradhya. So cute!

On Thursday, Abhishek, Aishwarya and Aaradhya were spotted at the Mumbai airport. Aishwarya escorted Aaradhya through the airport while Abhishek walked a little ahead of them. The couple will celebrate their 12th wedding anniversary on Saturday. Aaradhya was cute as a button in a stripped dress while Aishwarya paired an overcoat with her casual look for a comfortable travel.

On the work front, Aishwarya and Abhishek Bachchan will reunite for the big screen in Anurag Kashyap's Gulab Jamun. Abhishek and Aishwarya were last seen together in Mani Ratnam's 2010 film Raavan. Abhishek was last seen in Manmarziyan while Fanney Khan remains Aishwarya's last film.

