Aishwarya Rai Bachchan And Aaradhya Wrap Jaya Bachchan's Birthday With This Pic

Aishwarya with daughter and mother-in-law (courtesy aishwaryaraibachchan_arb)

Highlights Aishwaya posted a late birthday note for Jaya Bachchan She captioned it saying: "Happiness always" The family recently celebrated Jaya Bachchan's 71st birthday

A late birthday wish is as good as an early one. On Tuesday, Jaya Bachchan's birthday began with an adorable wish from her daughter Shweta and ended on a sweet note, courtesy daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. In her birthday greeting for Jaya Bachchan, Aishwarya wrote: "Happiness always". She picked a perfect family photo featuring herself, Jaya and Aaradhya Bachchan. In the photo, Aaradhya can be seen standing in between her mother Aishwarya and grandmother Jaya Bachchan. Aaradhya is cute as a button in a red frock while Jaya and Aishwarya are colour coordinated in cream. All of their happy faces will really make you smile.

Meanwhile, Aishwarya's Instafam can't get over how cute the photo is and posted comments like: "Cute family", "So cute baby", "Three cute stars in one frame", and "awesome." Take a look at Aishwarya's latest Instagram photo:

Meanwhile, here's how Shweta and Abhishek Bachchan made Jaya Bachchan's birthday special:

In the past, Jaya Bachchan has made only a few appearances on Aishwarya's Instagram. Here's one from Aaradhya's 7th birthday party in which along with Jaya Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan are also to be seen in the frame.

The Bachchan family celebrated Jaya Bachchan's 71st birthday with a dinner at a suburban Mumbai restaurant on Tuesday.

Aishwarya and Abhishek married in the year 2007 and Aaradhya was born in 2011. Aaradhya has been accompanying Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Cannes ever since she was a baby. On the work front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan will reunite on the big screen in Anurag Kashyap's movie Gulab Jamun.

