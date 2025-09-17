Ahead Of <i>The Ba***ds Of Bollywood</i> Premiere, Karan Johar Sends Big Love To Aryan Khan: "Shine On Son"

The moment has arrived, tonight is the premiere of Aryan Khan's directorial debut, The Ba***ds of Bollywood, taking place in Mumbai. The film fraternity has been cheering for Aryan Khan as he begins his career at the movies. Karan Johar posted a heartfelt note on social media ahead of Aryan's debut.

What's Happening

Karan Johar shared a picture of himself posing with Aryan Khan and penned a long note alongside it.

He wrote, "Shine on, son!!! Tonight is your big night... when your family, friends and the fraternity will welcome you to the movies with their arms wide out (your father made that a national gesture)... you tread a path that many never believed you would ... the daunting task of being behind the camera... of being a storyteller and the captain of its execution. I have seen you work tirelessly and passionately for over two years, never once taking the opportunity given to you for granted."

Karan continued, "You have an individual style of telling your story and I can't wait for everyone to see and hear your voice in #badsofbollywood...I am so, so proud of you and love you so much!!! (Also, thanks for giving me a part in the show; I was secretly dying for you to ask me.) Series toh ban gayi beta... Picture abhi baaki hai!!!!!"

About The Ba***ds Of Bollywood

The Ba***ds Of Bollywood is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and was officially announced on February 3, 2025. The show follows an ambitious outsider and his friends as they navigate the larger-than-life yet uncertain world of Bollywood.

The show is co-created by Bilal Siddiqi and Manav Chauhan, who also share writing credits with Aryan. The series will feature cameos such as Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Aamir Khan, among others. It will be released on September 18, 2025.

In A Nutshell

It's a big night for Aryan Khan as the film industry comes together to welcome him into the world of cinema. His directorial debut, The Ba***ds of Bollywood, is dropping on Netflix tomorrow, September 18, 2025. Karan Johar cheered him on and wished him all the luck ahead of the premiere.

