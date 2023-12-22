After Viral Ad, The Internet Is Busy Manifesting A Movie Featuring Ram Charan And Sobhita Dhulipala

Sobhita and Ram Charan in an ad tiogether. (courtesy: sobhitad)

Ram Charan and Sobhita Dhulipala have been trending ever since they featured together in a new advert for the bridalwear brand Manyavar. The video features the actors as a couple getting married onscreen. The ad is going crazy viral and the Internet is busy manifesting a film with the two actors. A quick glance at what the comments section of Sobhita's Instagram post looked like. "The pair I would love to see on screen! This is gold," wrote a user. Can someone pls cast them in a movie," added another.

Another comment on the post read, "I want this as a full fledged movie. Such a dreamy duo happening when." Similar thoughts echoed: "I'd love to watch this pair on screen together." Another one added, "Would love to see them in a movie together." Here's another one, "Can we get these two in a movie please." Another user wrote, "That's a pair I didn't know I needed." "OMG cant not have enough of them. Can somebody cast them in a movie," read another comment. "Manifesting a movie with them together," wrote another fan. We could go on and on, but you get the idea right?

Check out the viral ad here:

Ram Charan was last seen in a lead role in the hugely successful RRR. The actor will next be seen in Shankar's Game Changer which also features Kiara Advani. The film's title and first look were revealed on the actor's birthday earlier this year.

Sobhita Dhulipala had a busy year. She featured in filmmaker Mani Ratnam's two-part adaptation of period epic Ponniyin Selvan as well as the series The Night Manager. She also featured in the second season of the popular series Made In Heaven. She is all set to make her Hollywood debut with Monkey Man.