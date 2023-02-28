After Ram Charan's Interview On US Show, Wife Upasana Confirms Baby Will Be Born In India

Upasana shared this picture. (courtesy: upasanakaminenikonidela)

Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Kamineni will welcome their first baby in India. Yes, Upasana on Twitter wrote, "Dr Jen Ashton, ur (you are) too sweet. Waiting to meet you. Pls join our @HospitalsApollo family in India along with Dr Sumana Manohar & Dr Rooma Sinha to deliver our baby A big shout out to all the viewers of @ABCGMA3 & @AlwaysRamCharan's fans & well wishers. U are much loved." Well, Upasana's tweet is a reply to Dr Jen Aston, who during an interview with Ram Charan said she would be "honoured to deliver" their first baby. A few days ago, the RRRstar appeared on the popular show Good Morning America. During an interview, the actor was asked: "How much new-dad fear you have?" He responded by saying: "All these years when we didn't plan (the kids), I'm pretty much available to my wife. But right now I'm just packing and unpacking. So doc (doctor) thank you. Glad I met you, I will be taking your number." Speaking to Indian viewers, he introduced Dr Jen Ashton as the "most famous gynacologist" in the USA.

Soon after Upasna dropped the tweet, Dr Jen Ashton replied, "I would love to!"

Dr Jen Ashton, ur too sweet. Waiting to meet you. Pls join our @HospitalsApollo family in India along with Dr Sumana Manohar & Dr Rooma Sinha to deliver our baby 🤗❤️



A big shout out to all the viewers of @ABCGMA3 & @AlwaysRamCharan ‘s fans & well wishers. U are much loved https://t.co/byeGqOllsK — Upasana Konidela (@upasanakonidela) February 25, 2023

In December, Ram Charan and Upasana announced pregnancy with a post that read, "With the blessings of Shri Hanumanji, we are delighted to share that Upasana and Ram Charan are expecting their first child. With love and gratitude Chiranjeevi-Surekha Konidela and Shobana-Anil Kamineni."

Expressing her enthusiasm for this new phase in her life, Upasana Kamineni shared, "I am thrilled to have our first baby delivered in our home country - India, surrounded by a world class medical OB/GYN team at The Apollo Hospitals, including Dr Sumana Manohar, Dr Rooma Sinha and now Dr Jennifer Ashton from the Good Morning America Show. This journey holds many exciting experiences for us and we look forward to this new phase in our lives with great anticipation."

Meanwhile, Ram Charan is in the USA to attend the 95th Academy Awards. The award show is scheduled to take place on March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. RRR song Naatu Naatu is nominated in the Best Original Song category at this year's Oscars.