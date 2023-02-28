'We Did Invite Jr NTR,' Tweets Hollywood Critics Association. Here's Why He Missed The Awards

Jr NTR shared this image. (courtesy: jrntr)

SS Rajamouli's RRR had four blockbuster wins at the recently held Hollywood Critics Association Awards in Los Angeles, where the film won 4 big awards, including Best International Film. While the film's director SS Rajamouli and one of the lead actors Ram Charan went on stage to collect the award, Jr NTR was MIA at the award ceremony. On Tuesday morning, The Hollywood Critics Association issued a statement clarifying that the actor was invited. However, he was shooting for a project in India, which is why he skipped the awards.

Hollywood Critics Association's statement read: "Dear RRR fans and supporters, We did invite N T Rama Rao Jr. to attend the HCA Film Awards but he is shooting a new film in India. He will be receiving his awards from us shortly. Thank you for all your love and support. Sincerely, The Hollywood Critics Association."

Read The Hollywood Critics Association's statement here:

At the Hollywood Critics Association Awards, RRR won Best International Film along with 3 big awards, including Best Action Film, Best Stunts, and Best Original Song for the Oscar-nominated Naatu Naatu.

RRR, set in the 1920's, is a fictitious story based on two legendary freedom fighters - Alluri Seetharamaraju and Komaram Bheem. Speaking of RRR's international glory, the song Naatu Naatu is nominated for the Oscars this year. At the Critics Choice Awards in Los Angeles this year, RRR won two awards - Best Foreign Language Film and Best Original Song for Naatu Naatu. Naatu Naatu also won the Best Song at the 80th Golden Globe Awards last month.