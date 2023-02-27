An 'Amazing Edit' Of How The West Reacted To RRR, Courtesy Hollywood Critics Association

Still from a video shared on Twitter.(courtesy: RRRMovie)

RRRis ruling the Hollywood awards this season, literally. It won't be wrong to say that SS Rajamouli and the team are clearly unbeatable. Be it winning at Golden Globes or earning an Oscar nomination for Naatu Naatu in the Best Original Song category, the film is making all the right noises. Recently, at the Hollywood Critic Association (HCA) awards, RRR won the honorary Spotlight Award along with four awards, including Best Original Song, Best International Film, Best Stunts, and Best Action Film. Now, the official Twitter account of RRR has shared the special “Spotlight award montage played during the 2023 #HCAFilmAwards broadcast. “ Quote-tweeting the video shared by HCA, it wrote, “ Thank you,Zachary Marsh, for the amazing edit. Also, thank you toHCA for presenting personalised Spotlight Awards to ourSS Rajamouli, Ram Charan and Jr NTR and all of our RRR cast and crew.”

Thank you, @ZachSMarsh, for the amazing edit.



Also, thank you to @HCACritics for presenting personalized Spotlight Awards to our @ssrajamouli, @tarak9999, @alwaysramcharan, and all of our RRR cast and crew. ????❤️???????? https://t.co/3gDmRSWsk7 — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) February 26, 2023

Before this, the official Twitter account of RRR shared a picture featuring SS Rajamouli, music composer MM Keeravani, Ram Charan and team RRR posing for the lens with the HCA award. The pic was shared with a bunch of heart-on-fire emojis.

SS Rajamouli, at the time of accepting the Best International Film award, said that he would like to dedicate it to all the filmmakers in India. He said, “Aaah! The best International film...Again to all my fellow filmmakers in India, it is for all of us to believe we can truly make International films! Thank you HCA for that...it means a lot. Thank you very much...a lot. Jai Hind."

Ram Charan, who joined SS Rajamouli on the stage to collect the award, added, “I didn't expect to come up on stage…I was just told by my director to accompany him. Thank you so much for giving us all this love. It is such a great response.”

You can watch the video here:

RRR was released in March last year. Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn were part of the film.