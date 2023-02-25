Hollywood Critics Association Awards 2023: Behold The Glory Of Team RRR

Team RRR with their trophies. (courtesy: RRRMovie)

To say that SS Rajamouli's RRR is ruling the Hollywood award season would be an understatement, after its stellar win at this year's Golden Globes and the Critics Choice Awards, it won big at the Hollywood Critics Association Awards in Los Angeles on Saturday. The film won Best International Film along with 3 big awards, including Best Action Film, Best Stunts, and Best Original Song for the Oscar-nominated Naatu Naatu. On the official Twitter handle of the film RRR, the makers shared a picture of SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan, MM Keeravani along with the film's team, accompanied with hearts on fire emojis and the hashtags #RRRMovie and #HCAFilmAwards.

Team RRR posing with their awards.

Accepting the award for Best International Film, SS Rajamouli said on stage, "Aaah! The best International film...Again to all my fellow filmmakers in India, it is for all of us to believe we can truly make International films! Thank you HCA for that...it means a lot. Thank you very much...a lot. Jai Hind."

Here's a video from Ram Charan and SS Rajamouli's acceptance speech.

Earlier this year, RRR won Best Foreign Language Film and Best Original Song for Naatu Naatu at the Critics Choice Awards. Additionally, Naatu Naatu won the Best Song at the 80th Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles this year. It is also nominated for the Oscars.

Ram Charan and Jr NTR played freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharamaraju in the period drama RRR, set in the British-occupied India of the 1920s. The cast includes Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn as well as British actors Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody and Olivia Morris.