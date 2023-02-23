Dad-To-Be Ram Charan On Super Busy Schedule: 'I'm Just Packing And Unpacking'

Ram Charan with wife Upasana.(courtesy: alwaysramcharan)

Ram Charan, who appeared as a guest on the US show Good Morning America, opened up on the success of RRR, about his family and more. The actor was asked during the show: "How much new-dad fear you have?" He responded by saying: "All these years when we didn't plan (the kids), I'm pretty much available to my wife. But right now I'm just packing and unpacking." The actor has a super busy schedule ahead. He will soon be attending the Oscars, where RRR song Naatu Naatu has been nominated for Best Original Song.

Ram Charan and Upasana announced that they are expecting a baby in an Instagram post last year. The statement from the family read: "With the blessings of Shri Hanuman Ji, we are delighted to share that Upasana and Ram Charan are expecting their first child. With love and gratitude Surekha and Chiranjeevi Konideli, Shobana and Anil Kamineni."

Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela have been married since 2012. Ram Charan was last seen in a lead role in the hugely successful RRR. The actor will next be seen in Shankar's untitled project, which also features Kiara Advani.

Ram Charan has had a stellar year professionally. Earlier this year, he attended the Golden Globe Awards along with co-star Jr NTR and RRR director SS Rajamouli, where their film was nominated in the Best Foreign Language category, which was won by Argentina,1985. At the 80th Golden Globe Awards, RRR song Naatu Naatu won the Best Original Song. The film also won big at this year's Critics Choice Awards.