After Nagarjuna, Shruti Haasan Joins Rajinikanth's <i>Coolie</i> - Meet Preethi

The makers of Coolie have been making back-to-back announcements about the film's stellar cast. The film stars Rajinikanth in the lead role. Earlier this week, the makers announced that Soubin Shahir joined the cast. On Nagarjuna's 69th birthday, his association with the project was announced. The latest addition to the film is Shruti Haasan. Director Lokesh Kanagaraj shared a poster featuring Shruti Haasan and he wrote on X (earlier known as Twitter), "Kicked to have Shruti Haasan joining the cast of Coolie as Preethi. Welcome on board."

On Nagarjuna's 69th birthday, the makers shared his official poster from the film and they wrote introducing his character, "Kicked to have King Nagarjuna Sir joining the cast of Coolie as Simon. Welcome on board and wishing you a very happy birthday Sir."

Before that, Lokesh Kanagaraj welcomed Soubin Shahir on board and he wrote on X, "Kicked to have Soubin Shahir sir joining the cast of Coolie as Dayal. Welcome on board sir."

Coolie has been backed by Kalanidhi Maran's Sun Pictures.

In terms of work, Shruti Haasan was last seen in the hit Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire, starring Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran. She will next be seen in Chennai Story and Dacoit: A Love Story. She also featured in the web-series Bestseller. She has starred in several Tamil as well as Bollywood films. She stepped into Bollywood with the 2009 film Luck, co-starring Imran Khan. The actress has also been a part of films such as Welcome Back, Ramaiya Vastavaiya, Dil Toh Bachcha Hai Ji and D-Day among others.