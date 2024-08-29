Nagarjuna Roped In For Rajinikanth's <i>Coolie</i>

Advertisement

The movie marks 171st film of Rajinikanth's career

Read Time: 1 min
Image Instagrammed by Nagarjuna. (courtesy: NagarjunaAkkineni)
New Delhi:

 Director Lokesh Kanagaraj on Thursday announced that Telugu superstar Nagarjuna has boarded his upcoming movie Coolie, headlined by Tamil cinema icon Rajinikanth.

The movie, backed by Chennai-based production house Sun Pictures, is the 171st film of Rajinikanth's career.

Kanagaraj, known for Master, Kaithi, and Vikram, shared the update on the occasion of the actor's 65th birthday who will play the role of Simon in Coolie.

"Kicked to have King @iamnagarjuna sir joining the cast of #Coolie as #Simon. "Welcome on board and wishing you a very happy birthday sir @rajinikanth sir @anirudhofficial @anbariv @girishganges @philoedit @Dir_Chandhru @sunpictures @PraveenRaja_Off," the director wrote on X.

Anirudh Ravichander will compose music for the upcoming film, which will have stunts by action choreographer duo Anbumani and Arivumani, popularly known as Anbariv.

Nagarjuna was last seen in Naa Saami Ranga, which released in January. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
