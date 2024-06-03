Shruti Haasan's Special Tribute To Her 'Dear Appa' Kamal Haasan Is Everything

Image shared on Instagram. (Image courtesy: shrutzhaasan)

Shruti Haasan's latest Instagram post demands your full attention. The actress-singer shared a series of pictures and a video from the audio launch event of Indian 2. The film features her father, the legendary actor Kamal Haasan, in the lead role. The opening slide features Shruti on the stage with a mic in her hand. Next, the actress is seen alongside music composer Anirudh Ravichander. The highlight of the album was the last slide. In the video, Shruti walks towards her father, who is seated in the audience. She touches Kamal Haasan's feet, hugs him, and returns to the stage.

The audio launch event of Indian 2 was organised at Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai on Sunday, June 2. Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, and director S Shankar were also in attendance.

In her elaborate caption, Shruti Haasan dedicated the performance to her “dear Appa” Kamal Haasan. She wrote, “What a night. I was so honoured to perform a tribute to Kamal Haasan, my dear Appa, at the massive Indian 2 audio launch! Always happy to see him smile when I sing because so much of why I am the musician I am today is because of him.”

Shruti Haasan also tagged her “talented” band members and wrote, “A giant shout out to my incredibly talented band that worked tirelessly for us to put together this newly produced set of songs honouring some of dads incredible musical history in cinema. Thank you.”

The star concluded her note by writing, “Wishing the entire team of Indian 2the best of the best of success and Anirudh Ravichander you kill it every single time with your incredible music! You are pure and the soundtrack is beyond !”

Indian 2 will be released on July 12 in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi.