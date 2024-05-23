Prabhas On Working With Amitabh Bachchan And Kamal Haasan in Kalki 2898 AD: 'I'm Very Lucky'

Kamal Haasan with Prabhas. (courtesy: Kalki2898AD_FC)

Prabhas says Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD has turned out to be a lucky project for him as the film gave him the opportunity to collaborate with two stalwarts of Indian cinema -- Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan. Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan play pivotal roles in the multilingual magnum opus that was greenlit as Project K in 2020. The movie, which promises to transport audiences to a world never seen before in Indian cinema, is produced by Aswini Dutt, the founder of Vyjayanthi Movies.

"I'm thankful to Amitabh sir and Kamal sir as they agreed to be part of Kalki 2898 AD' they both have inspired whole India. I'm very lucky to act with these two legends.

"I think Amitabh sir, who hails from North India, has earned a huge fan base in the South and we all should be proud of him. Kamal sir is also a big star. They both have fans all over India,” Prabhas said at a promotional event of Kalki 2898 AD here on Wednesday night.

The 44-year-old actor recalled that as a child, he used to dress up like Kamal Haasan's characters from his movies.

“In my younger days, I fashioned myself on Kamal sir and also tried to get my clothes stitched, like the ones he wore in the 1983 film ‘Sagara Sangamam',” he said.

At the event, the makers introduced ‘Bujji', a life-size futuristic car, which is driven by Prabhas in “Kalki 2898 AD”. The actor arrived at the event, which was attended by over 15,000 fans, in the customised car.

Kalki 2898 AD also stars Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani, and Prabhas expressed gratitude to both the actors for being part of the movie.

“Deepika is the most gorgeous and beautiful superstar, she is doing international films, ads and we are lucky to have her in the film,” Prabhas said.

The Baahubali star said he admires his producer Dutt's passion and courage for making one of the costliest films in India with Kalki 2898 AD.

“He (Dutt) is the only producer who has been in the industry for the last 50 years and imagine his second movie was with NTR. His two daughters also have the same passion, and we all should be inspired by them,” he said.

Kalki 2898 AD will be released in theatres on June 27. PTI KKP RB RB