Indian 2: Kamal Haasan In New Poster. Bonus - New Release Date

Kamal Haasan in Indian 2. (courtesy: ikamalhaasan)

Drop whatever you are doing and head straight to Kamal Haasan's X (formerly known as Twitter) profile. The actor has dropped not one but two posts regarding his much-awaited film Indian 2. One of the posts reveals the new release date of the film -- July 12. The other post features the new poster of the movie which offers a partial view of Kamal's character. The star is rocking a grey-haired avatar while showing off his inked finger. Urging the people to vote in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, the text on the poster as well as the caption reads, “Ek Hindustani, Ek Vote, Ek Aawaaz. Become The Change You Want. Vote responsibly.”

Check out the poster shared by Kamal Haasan below:

In another post, Kamal Haasan shared that Indian 2 will be hitting the big screens on July 12. The actor also stated that the first single from the film will be dropped on May 22.

In November last year, the makers released the teaser of Indian 2. The nearly 2-minute video begins from where the first part, Indian, ended. Kamal Haasan's character Senapathy answers a call and says that he will return if and when injustice happens.

And of course, Senapathy keeps his promise. The conversation over the call ends with Senapathy saying that “Indian is immortal”. After a few seconds, the clip shows corrupt people with the hashtag “Come Back Indian” becoming a rage. Kamal Haasan makes a return to rescue the common man. Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh and Kajal Aggarwal are also seen in the teaser.

Check out the video below:

Directed by Shankar, Indian 2 will be released in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi.