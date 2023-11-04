Rajinikanth, Mohanlal, Aamir Khan Cheer For Kamal Haasan's Indian 2 Teaser

Kamal Haasan in the teaser. (Courtesy: YouTube)

More than two decades after the release of Indian, Kamal Haasan is back with its sequel. On Friday, the makers dropped the teaser of Indian 2. Now, superstar Rajinikanth has given a shout-out to his long-time friend Kamal Haasan. Rajinikanth shared the teaser, along with a note that read, “Vanakkam India, Indian is back…Presenting Indian-2 An Intro.” Kamal Haasan reacted to the post by saying, “Thank you for your love my friend, superstar.” Indian 2 marks Kamal Haasan's reunion with filmmaker S Shankar who also directed the 1996 blockbuster Indian. The first part featured Kamal Haasan with Sukanya, Manisha Koirala and Goundamani in important roles.

Thank you for your love my friend, superstar @rajinikanth!



Vanakkam India. INDIAN IS BACK! #Indian2https://t.co/rzhhYWn684 — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) November 3, 2023

Rajinikanth wasn't alone in welcoming Kamal Haasan. Veteran South star Mohanlal shared the Malayalam teaser and wrote, “Namaskaram India Indian is back…Presenting Indian-2 An Intro.”

The official handle of Aamir Khan's production house also shared a note for Kamal Haasan. He dropped a poster of Indian 2 and wrote, “Wishing Kamal Sir, Mr Shankar Shanmugam, Mr. Subhaskaran and the entire team of Hindustani 2, all the very best for their film. May Hindustani 2 win the hearts of, not just every Indian, but of every World-Citizen “too” !!! Love. Aamir Khan.”

The makers on Friday launched the teaser of Indian 2. It starts from where the first part, Indian, ended. A phone rings and Kamal Haasan as Senapathy says over a call that he will return if and when injustice happens. Needless to say, Senapathy keeps his promise. The phone call ends with him saying that “Indian is immortal”. Then the teaser shows multiple instances of corruption taking place and the hashtag “Come Back Indian” becoming a rage. Kamal Haasan does come back to rescue the common man. We also get a glimpse of Siddharth and Rakul Preet Singh and Kajal Agarwal in the teaser.

Indian 2 also features Bobby Simha, Vivekh and Priya Bhavani Shankar among others. The film is slated to hit the theatres next year in April.