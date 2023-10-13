Naseeruddin Shah, Kamal Haasan Celebrate Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 45 Years In Films

Naseeruddin Shah, Kamal Haasan and Vidhu Vinod Chopra at the party

It's a reunion of senior and junior actors as producer-director-writer Vidhu Vinod Chopra completed 45 years in films. The director hosted a party for his industry friends on Friday night in Mumbai. Naseeruddin Shah, Kamal Haasan, Jackie Shroff, Soni Razdan, Kumar Sanu, Vikrant Massey attended the party. Neil Nitin Mukesh and his wife also came to the party. The director was felicitated with flowers. The party witnessed several nostalgic moments as actors from different generations assembled to celebrate Vidhu Vinod Chopra's excellence in films.

Let's start with the man of the moment. Vidhu Vinod Chopra was all smiles for the camera.

Kamal Haasan was dressed for the occasion.

Here's a moment for the paparazzi to capture. Kamal Haasan gave a warm hug to film veteran Naseeruddin Shah. Naseeruddin Shah worked in Vidhu Vinod Chopra's Khamosh.

Jackie Shroff, who worked in Vidhu Vinod Chopra's Mission Kashmir, Parinda, came with his signature plant in his hand. Here's a candid moment shared by Jackie Shroff and Kamal Haasan.

Kamal Haasan, Naseeruddin Shah, Vidhu Vinod Chopra posed for the shutterbugs.

Soni Razdan, who worked in Vidhu Vinod Chopra's Khamosh, came with daughter Shaheen. Here's an adorable moment shared by Soni Razdan and the director.

Vikrant Massey worked in the director's latest offering 12th Fail. He posed with Jackie Shroff and other senior actors.

Neil Nitin Mukesh acted in Vidhu Vinod Chopra's production Wazir. He was accompanied by his wife.

Kumar Sanu, who sang the iconic songs like Kuch Na Kaho, Ruth Na Jaana in the director's 1942: A Love Story, also attended the party.

Vidhu Vinod Chopra is known for films like Khamosh, Parinda, 1942: A Love Story, Eklavya: The Royal Guard, Mission Kashmir. He was also an active collaborator on projects like Munna Bhai MBBS, Lage Raho Munna Bhai.