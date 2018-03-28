After Nagarjuna, Ram Gopal Varma To Work With His Son Akhil Akkineni

Highlights "Nagarjuna is producing Akhil's film with me as director," RGV tweeted RGV had made his directorial debut with Nagarjuna's 1989 film Shiva Nagarjuna and RGV have collaborated again for a film

Just love the circle of life @iamnagarjuna produced my debut #Shiva and now after some 25 years I produced Nagarjuna's #Officer and now in a full circle Nagarjuna is producing @AkhilAkkineni8 's film with me as director — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) March 27, 2018

Hey @iamnagarjuna I want to be honest,even if u will beat me with a cycle chain. I really think @AkhilAkkineni8 has a better voice, better style,better demeanour and many other few things better than what u had when u were doing #Shiva — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) March 27, 2018

Hey @iamnagarjuna ,inspite of all the positives I am hoping to take care of @AkhilAkkineni8 's few deficiencies as a director and much more than that I am really hoping that u will take care of my directorial deficiencies as a producer the way u so took care of them in #Shiva — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) March 27, 2018