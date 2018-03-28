After Nagarjuna, Ram Gopal Varma To Work With His Son Akhil Akkineni

Ram Gopal Varma is all set to direct Akhil Akkineni, Nagarjuna's son in his next film

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: March 28, 2018 18:36 IST
Akhil Akkineni and Nagarjuna photographed at a film launch (Image courtesy: AkhilAkkineni8)

New Delhi: 

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma is all set to direct Akhil Akkineni, Nagarjuna's son in his next film. RGV made the announcement on Twitter and wrote, "Just love the circle of life. Nagarjuna produced my debut Shiva and now after some 25 years, I produced Nagarjuna's Officer and now in a full circle, Nagarjuna is producing Akhil Akkineni's film with me as director." Ram Gopal Varma had made his directorial debut with Nagarjuna's 1989 hit film Shiva, which released in 1990. Years later, the duo have collaborated for yet another film, titled Officer. Comparing Nagarjuna, with his son Akhil Akkineni, RGV tweeted, "I want to be honest, even if you will beat me with a cycle chain. I really think Akhil Akkineni has a better voice, better style, better demeanour and many other few things better than what you had when you were doing Shiva."

Read Ram Gopal Varma's tweets here.
 
 
 

In Officer, Nagarjuna plays a cop. The first look of the film was unveiled a month ago.



The film marks Nagarjuna Akkineni and Ram Gopal Varma's fourth collaboration, they have previously worked together in Antham, Govinda Govinda and Drohi.

Of collaborating with Ram Gopal Varma yet again, Nagarjuna earlier told news agency IANS, "Well, going by his recent works, I shouldn't have. In fact, when he first came to me three months ago, I very clearly and explicitly told him to go back and work on the script and come back later, and not do two other films while waiting for my consent. Rather he should put all his other projects and ideas and away and just focus on my film. That was my condition for agreeing to do his film."

Officer is expected to hit the screens this May.
 

