Ram Gopal Varma made his directorial debut with Nagarjuna Akkineni in the 1989 hit film Shiva

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: February 16, 2018 16:33 IST
Ram Gopal Varma 'Finds A New Actor' In Nagarjuna, His First Hero. See Shoot Pics

Ram Gopal Varma posted this picture of Nagarjuna (Image courtesy: RGVzoomin)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. "I found a new actor called Nagarjuna," RGV tweeted
  2. Shiva was RGV's first film as a director
  3. They have collaborated after 25 years
Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma made his directorial debut with superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni in the 1989 hit film Shiva, which was shot 29 years ago. On Friday, RGV, who has collaborated with Nagarjuna after about 25 years, jokingly tweeted that he has got a 'new actor' for his next yet-untitled film. "After 25 years of search, I found a new actor called @iamnagarjuna, who's doing a never before seen kind of a very realistic action hero in #NagRGV4," RGV posted. In the film, Nagarjuna will be seen as an action hero and plays a cop. The picture features Nagarjuna filming an action scene.

Here's RGV's tweet here.
 

29 years ago, on February 16, Ram Gopal Varma shot Shiva with Nagarjuna. To mark the occasion, he tweeted, adding a picture of his 'brand new hero.' "Today, February 16, is the first day shoot of my first film Shiva. On this occasion, here's a picture of my brand new hero @iamnagarjuna from #NagRGV4," RGV tweeted.
 

The film marks Nagarjuna Akkineni and Ram Gopal Varma's fourth collaboration.

Nagarjuna also posted the same pictures and tweeted, "February 16, 1989... 29 years ago today, I started the game changer cult film Shiva with @RGVzoomin!!! It's time to rock again with #NagRGV4."
 

Of working with Ram Gopal Varma again, Nagarjuna earlier told news agency IANS, "Well, going by his recent works, I shouldn't have. In fact, when he first came to me three months ago, I very clearly and explicitly told him to go back and work on the script and come back later, and not do two other films while waiting for my consent. Rather he should put all his other projects and ideas and away and just focus on my film. That was my condition for agreeing to do his film."

Some days ago, Nagarjuna posted that he has started filming in Mumbai. "Feeling thrilled shooting in Mumbai for Ram Gopal Varma's action film. We are back again. #NagRgv4," he tweeted.
 

RGV responded soon and tweeted.
 

Read there tweet exchange here.
 
 

Nagarjuna posted this earlier.
 

After Shiva, Ram Gopal Varma and Nagarjuna collaborated for Antham, Govinda Govinda and Drohi.

(With IANS inputs)

