Ram Gopal Varma 'Finds A New Actor' In Nagarjuna, His First Hero. See Shoot Pics

Highlights
- "I found a new actor called Nagarjuna," RGV tweeted
- Shiva was RGV's first film as a director
- They have collaborated after 25 years
After 25 years of search,I found a new actor called @iamnagarjuna who's doing a never before seen kind of a very realistic action hero in #NagRGV4pic.twitter.com/knyC27ZIYi— Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) February 16, 2018
29 years ago, on February 16, Ram Gopal Varma shot Shiva with Nagarjuna. To mark the occasion, he tweeted, adding a picture of his 'brand new hero.' "Today, February 16, is the first day shoot of my first film Shiva. On this occasion, here's a picture of my brand new hero @iamnagarjuna from #NagRGV4," RGV tweeted.
Today Feb 16th is the first day shoot of my first film SHIVA ..on this ocassion here's a pic of my brand new Hero @iamnagarjuna from #NagRGV4pic.twitter.com/oZBieBCPLf— Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) February 16, 2018
The film marks Nagarjuna Akkineni and Ram Gopal Varma's fourth collaboration.
Nagarjuna also posted the same pictures and tweeted, "February 16, 1989... 29 years ago today, I started the game changer cult film Shiva with @RGVzoomin!!! It's time to rock again with #NagRGV4."
feb 16 1989...29 years ago today I started the game changer cult film SHIVA with @RGVzoomin!!! It's time to rock again with #NagRGV4pic.twitter.com/XOoY3XfaBi— Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) February 16, 2018
Of working with Ram Gopal Varma again, Nagarjuna earlier told news agency IANS, "Well, going by his recent works, I shouldn't have. In fact, when he first came to me three months ago, I very clearly and explicitly told him to go back and work on the script and come back later, and not do two other films while waiting for my consent. Rather he should put all his other projects and ideas and away and just focus on my film. That was my condition for agreeing to do his film."
Some days ago, Nagarjuna posted that he has started filming in Mumbai. "Feeling thrilled shooting in Mumbai for Ram Gopal Varma's action film. We are back again. #NagRgv4," he tweeted.
Feeling thrilled shooting in Mumbai for @rgvzoomin 's Action Film ..We are back again #NagRgv4pic.twitter.com/av5JhuoFUg— Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) February 6, 2018
RGV responded soon and tweeted.
It was @iamnagarjuna who kick started me with my debut film SHIVA ..and after all these years I really needed a second KICK ON MY BUTT . ..Release Date and title to be announced soon https://t.co/BYde3MUIPf— Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) February 6, 2018
What are friends for my friend!! Kick ready https://t.co/Lpzykszl72— Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) February 6, 2018
Hey Nag all your fans are anyway waiting to kick me if I don't deliver a big hit with u ...So u please reserve your kicks for the villains in our film and let ur fans reserve their kicks for me https://t.co/vpWZ8W3Asj— Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) February 6, 2018
28 years ago a film called shiva changed my life and now again another film/what I'm feeling now is something I cannot describe! I only wish that life was so exciting every day #NagRGV4pic.twitter.com/LxRnQuO0Hv— Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) November 20, 2017
