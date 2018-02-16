Ram Gopal Varma 'Finds A New Actor' In Nagarjuna, His First Hero. See Shoot Pics

Highlights "I found a new actor called Nagarjuna," RGV tweeted Shiva was RGV's first film as a director They have collaborated after 25 years

After 25 years of search,I found a new actor called @iamnagarjuna who's doing a never before seen kind of a very realistic action hero in #NagRGV4pic.twitter.com/knyC27ZIYi — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) February 16, 2018

Today Feb 16th is the first day shoot of my first film SHIVA ..on this ocassion here's a pic of my brand new Hero @iamnagarjuna from #NagRGV4pic.twitter.com/oZBieBCPLf — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) February 16, 2018

feb 16 1989...29 years ago today I started the game changer cult film SHIVA with @RGVzoomin!!! It's time to rock again with #NagRGV4pic.twitter.com/XOoY3XfaBi — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) February 16, 2018

Feeling thrilled shooting in Mumbai for @rgvzoomin 's Action Film ..We are back again #NagRgv4pic.twitter.com/av5JhuoFUg — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) February 6, 2018

It was @iamnagarjuna who kick started me with my debut film SHIVA ..and after all these years I really needed a second KICK ON MY BUTT . ..Release Date and title to be announced soon https://t.co/BYde3MUIPf — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) February 6, 2018

What are friends for my friend!! Kick ready https://t.co/Lpzykszl72 — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) February 6, 2018

Hey Nag all your fans are anyway waiting to kick me if I don't deliver a big hit with u ...So u please reserve your kicks for the villains in our film and let ur fans reserve their kicks for me https://t.co/vpWZ8W3Asj — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) February 6, 2018

28 years ago a film called shiva changed my life and now again another film/what I'm feeling now is something I cannot describe! I only wish that life was so exciting every day #NagRGV4pic.twitter.com/LxRnQuO0Hv — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) November 20, 2017