Nagarjuna And Ram Gopal Varma Start Filming In Mumbai. See Their Tweet Exchange

Nagarjuna shared his photo on social media

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: February 07, 2018 15:46 IST
Nagarjuna Akkineni shooting for Ram Gopal Varma's film. (Image courtesy: Nagarjuna )

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Nagarjuna is currently shooting Ram Gopal Varma's film
  2. The film is yet-to-be-titled
  3. Nagarjuna and RGV worked in super hit film Shiva
Superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni is currently shooting for Ram Gopal Varma's next action film. On Tuesday, Nagarjuna took the top spot on trends list when he posted a photo of himself, filming an action sequence in Mumbai. The yet-untitled film is Ram Gopal Varma and Nagarjuna's fourth collaboration. Sharing the photo, Nagarjuna wrote: "Feeling thrilled shooting in Mumbai for Ram Gopal Varma's action film..We are back again.#NagRgv4." Quoting Nagarjuna's tweet, Ram Gopal Varma also remembered his early days in the industry and working with Nagarjuna in sleeper hit film Shiva. RGV tweeted and wrote: "It was Nagarjuna, who kick started me with my debut film Shiva, and after all these years I really needed a second kick on my butt. Release Date and title to be announced soon (sic)."

This is what Nagarjuna and Ram Gopal Varma tweeted about their upcoming film.
 
 

In response to RGV's tweet, Nagarjuna tweeted and wrote: "What are friends for my friend!! Kick ready" while RGV tweet's read: "Hey Nag all your fans are anyway waiting to kick me if I don't deliver a big hit with u ...So u please reserve your kicks for the villains in our film and let ur fans reserve their kicks for me (sic)." See the Twitter exchange here.
 
 

In November last year, Nagarjuna had tweeted about his new film with RGV and said, "28 years ago a film called Shiva changed my life and now again another film/what I'm feeling now is something I cannot describe! I only wish that life was so exciting every day #NagRGV4."
 

Of Ram Gopal Varma, Nagarjuna earlier told news agency IANS: Well, going by his recent works, I shouldn't have. In fact, when he first came to me three months ago, I very clearly and explicitly told him to go back and work on the script and come back later, and not do two other films while waiting for my consent. Rather he should put all his other projects and ideas and away and just focus on my film. That was my condition for agreeing to do his film."

Nagarjuna was last seen in Raju Gari Gadhi 2.

(With inputs from IANS)

