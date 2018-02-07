Nagarjuna And Ram Gopal Varma Start Filming In Mumbai. See Their Tweet Exchange

Highlights Nagarjuna is currently shooting Ram Gopal Varma's film The film is yet-to-be-titled Nagarjuna and RGV worked in super hit film Shiva

Feeling thrilled shooting in Mumbai for @rgvzoomin 's Action Film ..We are back again #NagRgv4pic.twitter.com/av5JhuoFUg — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) February 6, 2018

It was @iamnagarjuna who kick started me with my debut film SHIVA ..and after all these years I really needed a second KICK ON MY BUTT . ..Release Date and title to be announced soon https://t.co/BYde3MUIPf — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) February 6, 2018

What are friends for my friend!! Kick ready https://t.co/Lpzykszl72 — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) February 6, 2018

Hey Nag all your fans are anyway waiting to kick me if I don't deliver a big hit with u ...So u please reserve your kicks for the villains in our film and let ur fans reserve their kicks for me https://t.co/vpWZ8W3Asj — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) February 6, 2018

28 years ago a film called shiva changed my life and now again another film/what I'm feeling now is something I cannot describe! I only wish that life was so exciting every day #NagRGV4pic.twitter.com/LxRnQuO0Hv — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) November 20, 2017