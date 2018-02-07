Nagarjuna And Ram Gopal Varma Start Filming In Mumbai. See Their Tweet Exchange

Highlights
- Nagarjuna is currently shooting Ram Gopal Varma's film
- The film is yet-to-be-titled
- Nagarjuna and RGV worked in super hit film Shiva
This is what Nagarjuna and Ram Gopal Varma tweeted about their upcoming film.
Feeling thrilled shooting in Mumbai for @rgvzoomin 's Action Film ..We are back again #NagRgv4pic.twitter.com/av5JhuoFUg— Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) February 6, 2018
It was @iamnagarjuna who kick started me with my debut film SHIVA ..and after all these years I really needed a second KICK ON MY BUTT . ..Release Date and title to be announced soon https://t.co/BYde3MUIPf— Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) February 6, 2018
In response to RGV's tweet, Nagarjuna tweeted and wrote: "What are friends for my friend!! Kick ready" while RGV tweet's read: "Hey Nag all your fans are anyway waiting to kick me if I don't deliver a big hit with u ...So u please reserve your kicks for the villains in our film and let ur fans reserve their kicks for me (sic)." See the Twitter exchange here.
What are friends for my friend!! Kick ready https://t.co/Lpzykszl72— Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) February 6, 2018
Hey Nag all your fans are anyway waiting to kick me if I don't deliver a big hit with u ...So u please reserve your kicks for the villains in our film and let ur fans reserve their kicks for me https://t.co/vpWZ8W3Asj— Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) February 6, 2018
In November last year, Nagarjuna had tweeted about his new film with RGV and said, "28 years ago a film called Shiva changed my life and now again another film/what I'm feeling now is something I cannot describe! I only wish that life was so exciting every day #NagRGV4."
28 years ago a film called shiva changed my life and now again another film/what I'm feeling now is something I cannot describe! I only wish that life was so exciting every day #NagRGV4pic.twitter.com/LxRnQuO0Hv— Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) November 20, 2017
Of Ram Gopal Varma, Nagarjuna earlier told news agency IANS: Well, going by his recent works, I shouldn't have. In fact, when he first came to me three months ago, I very clearly and explicitly told him to go back and work on the script and come back later, and not do two other films while waiting for my consent. Rather he should put all his other projects and ideas and away and just focus on my film. That was my condition for agreeing to do his film."
(With inputs from IANS)