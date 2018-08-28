After Kapil Sharma's Rakhi Pics Go Crazy Viral, Fans Just Can't Wait For His Comeback

Kapil Sharma's Rakhi photos are viral now (courtesy FTWKSFc)

Highlights Pics of Kapil Sharma celebrating Rakhi are viral now Fans want Kapil to make a comeback on TV soon Earlier, Kapil had hinted at a possible comeback

After months, Kapil Sharma resurfaced on the list of trends after photos from his Rakhi celebrations were curated by fan clubs and made to go viral on the Internet. Dressed in casuals, Kapil sports a baseball cap in the photos and appears to have gained weight. But fans are rather happy to have spotted the comedian in fresh photos and they just can't wait for his comeback. "Bro love you. Please come back," read a tweet, while another user enquired about his whereabouts: "Where are you, paaji?" Another fan tweet asked him to return to TV soon: "Kapil paji jaldi se TV par show leker aa jao wait hi nahi ho raha aab."

Here are the viral photos from Kapil Sharma's Rakhi celebrations:

Meanwhile, here's how Kapil's fans reacted on Twitter:

Kapil paji jaldi se tv pr show leker aa jao wait hi nhi ho rha aab — Sushil Kumar Pagariya (@pagariyakumar) August 27, 2018

Bro love u.. Plz cm back — dipankar Jyoti (@dipankarJyoti5) August 27, 2018

Kapil bhaji please apna show duwara suru karu g — PARSHOTAM SINGH (@LaddiSngh) August 27, 2018

where are you kapil paaji — Hiten Sevaiye (@Hiten_sevaiye) August 28, 2018

Paji jaldi ao jao — Usman (@Usman13781023) August 27, 2018

Following Kapil's dipping popularity, the comedian made a comeback to the television with a brand new show Family Time With Kapil in March this year but soon, the makers shelved the show as he allegedly failed to turn up for shoots repeatedly. In interviews after that, Kapil mentioned he required time to "recuperate" with the promise of returning soon: "I think I need some me time and need to recuperate. I've been working too hard for too long. There is a lot in the pipeline and lot of new exciting projects which I will talk about soon. The reality right now is that I have worked very hard and I love what I do. I just need some time off and I promise you that I will be entertaining you again, as that is what I thrive on," he told news agency IANS in an interview. While there has been no announcement about his possible comeback, he hinted at a probable return while responding to a fan's tweet:

No problem .. jaldi naye dekhne ko milenge.. — KAPIL (@KapilSharmaK9) June 7, 2018

The show host's once popular The Kapil Sharma Show was put on hold after he had a fall-out with former colleague Sunil Grover following a mid-air altercation on a flight back from Melbourne. After that, he trended on and off for his deteriorating health, his self-admitted submission to alcoholism, battling depression and his Twitter rant against a journalist.