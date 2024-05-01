Trolled For An Old Video, Kajol Posted A Typically-Kajol Post: 'Need A Minute...'

Image instagrammed by Kajol. (courtesy: Kajol)

Kajol has shared a cryptic note in response to online trolls. It all started after a five-year-old Reddit post resurfaced, alleging that the actress had behaved rudely towards an autistic waiter, leading to severe trolling. To address this, Kajol posted a picture looking visibly displeased. In her caption, the actress wrote, “When you aren't ready for that level of nonsense & need a minute to recalibrate..” She also added hashtags such as “honesty day” and “give me a minute” to her caption. Reacting to Kajol's post, her nephew Danish Devgn commented, “Today's mood.” Take a look at Kajol's post below:

In case you missed it, as per the Reddit post, Kajol met an autistic waiter at a restaurant, who was a big fan of the star. Upon meeting her, he could not contain his emotions and started crying. To this, the actress said, “Hogaya? Ab nautanki band karo aur bill loh.”

Read the full note below:

When this post resurfaced, a segment of people started trolling Kajol. A few days ago, when she posted a behind-the-scenes video, her comment section was flooded with trolls. A user wrote, “Hogaya? Chal ab nautanki band kar.” Another one imitated her alleged statement and said, “‘Hogaya? Bas ab yeh nautanki band karo aur bil lo.' We think we need to send an apology.”An Instagrammer added, “Hogya?? Ab nautanki band kar aur thoda tameez seekhle buddhi gawaar.”A user asked, “How much does it take to show people some kindness??? So shameful!!” Expressing his disappointment, a fan wrote, “Ur a mere human too. Not that you have wings. It doesn't cost you much to be humble and grounded to people who consider you an actress. Don't forget that the common people make you rich and noted because they watch your movies. Because of them you are a so called celebrity. Life will never be the same. Lost my entire respect for you.”

Below is the video:

On the professional front, Kajol will be next seen in projects like Sarzameen, Do Patti, and Maa.