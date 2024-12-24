<i>Pushpa 2</i> Director Sukumar Wants To "Quit" Cinema Amid Allu Arjun's Stampede Controversy

Sukumar's recent release Pushpa 2: The Rule is smashing box office records, one at a time. Released on December 5, the action thriller has already entered the Rs 1000 crore club, becoming the highest-grossing film of the year. Turns out, even after Pushpa 2's record-breaking success, Sukumar wants to quit cinema.

Sukumar recently attended an event in Hyderabad where he was asked about one thing that he would want to leave. Without giving it a second thought, Sukumar answered, "Cinema." His response came as a shock to everyone present at the event including actor Ram Charan, who was sitting next to the filmmaker. Ram Charan quickly took the mic from Sukumar and mentioned that he must not leave filmmaking.

SHOCKING: Sukumar wants to LEAVE Cinema???? pic.twitter.com/ZtbqV5I3JA — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) December 24, 2024

Sukumar's statement came on the heels of the Pushpa 2 stampede controversy that caused the death of a woman in Hyderabad. On December 4, a woman died in the stampede at the Sandhya Theatre, which was triggered by actor Allu Arjun's "unscheduled" visit. Her nine-year-old son also suffered serious injuries.

And then, Allu Arjun was arrested on December 13, in connection to the case. The actor was sent to 14-day judicial custody. Hours after his arrest, Allu Arjun was granted interim bail for four weeks.

Allu Arjun also released a video and expressed his “ heartfelt condolences” to the woman's family. The actor also announced an assistance of ₹ 25 lakh for the family. He also promised to take care of the medical expenses of the boy, whose condition remained critical.

The note attached to the video read, “Deeply heartbroken by the tragic incident at Sandhya Theatre. My heartfelt condolences go out to the grieving family during this unimaginably difficult time. I want to assure them they are not alone in this pain and will meet the family personally. While respecting their need for space to grieve, I stand committed to extend every possible assistance to help them navigate through this challenging journey.”

Deeply heartbroken by the tragic incident at Sandhya Theatre. My heartfelt condolences go out to the grieving family during this unimaginably difficult time. I want to assure them they are not alone in this pain and will meet the family personally. While respecting their need for… pic.twitter.com/g3CSQftucz — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) December 6, 2024

Pushpa 2: The Rule also featured Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil.