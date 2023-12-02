After Alia Bhatt's 'Crushmika Club' Post, A Reply From Animal Star Rashmika Mandanna

Alia Bhatt pictured with Rashmika Mandanna. (courtesy: softiealiaa)

Alia Bhatt gave a roaring shout out to husband Ranbir Kapoor's Animal and all his co-stars from the film. Alia Bhatt shared a separate note for the team of Animal and she wrote, "Sandeep Reddy Vanga, there is no one like you. The beats in this film are shocking, surprising, unreal and fully loaded...Goosebumps and iconic imagery for days." For the film's lead actress Rashmika Mandanna, who starred as Ranbir's love interest Geetanjali in the film, Alia wrote, "Rashmika, you are so, so so beautiful and honest in the film. As I told you in person...I loved you in that scene - so special and inspiring. Fully joining the #Crushmika club."

Alia Bhatt added in her note, "Bobby Deol, my most favourite - outstanding. You are just magic every time you are on screen. And the one and only Anil Kapoor - smashing it as always. Such an inspiration. Congratulations to the entire cast - phenomenal performances that truly make the whole world come to life. Triptii Dimri, Shakti Kapoor. You all have hit it out of the park and right into the animal park."

Reacting to Alia Bhatt's shout out, Rashmika Mandanna wrote in her Instagram story, "Alia Bhatt, big big hugs yaa. Love you." See Rashmika Mandanna and Alia Bhatt's Instagram exchange here:

Screenshot of Rashmika Mandanna's Instagram story.

Rashmika Mandanna is best-known for her performances in films like Geetha Govindam, Dear Comrade, Kirik Party, Chamak, Anjani Putra, Sita Ramam, Varisu and Sarileru Neekevvaru, to name a few. She became a household name after starring in the 2021 film Pushpa: The Rise. Rashmika Mandanna made her Bollywood debut with Goodbye, last year. She also featured in the espionage drama Mission Majnu with Sidharth Malhotra this year. She will next be seen in Pushpa 2: The Rule, opposite Allu Arjun.

This year, Alia Bhatt made her big Hollywood debut with Gal Gadot's Heart Of Stone. She also featured in Karan Johar's hit film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani with Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. She also received the Best Actress prize at the 69th National Film Awards in Delhi this year. The actress will next be seen in Vasan Bala's Jigra.