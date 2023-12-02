Love Actually - Alia Bhatt's Post For Ranbir Kapoor: 'For Literally Making Our Daughter Take Her First Steps Today'

Alia Bhatt shared this image. (courtesy: aliaabhatt)

Alia Bhatt's shout out for husband Ranbir Kapoor after the release of Animal is everything. On Saturday, the actress posted two photos of Ranbir - one in which he can be seen greeting his fans. The second shot features him reading out a book to daughter Raha. Alia accompanied the photographs with an extensive caption that read, "For all that you are on and off camera. For the patience, silence and love you give your craft... And for the person you are to your family. For taking such huge strides as an artist. And for literally making our daughter take her first steps today. For completely blowing us away your performance... And for making it all of the above look so easy. Congratulations my not so little animal."

Check out Alia Bhatt's post for Ranbir here:

On Raha's first birthday last month, Alia Bhatt shared a photo dump on her Instagram. It was accompanied by a note for her daughter that read, "Our joy, our life.. our light! It feels like just yesterday we were playing this song for you while you were in my tummy kicking away. There's nothing to say only that we're blessed to have you in our lives... You make everyday feel like a full creamy yummy delicious piece of cake. Happy birthday baby Tiger... we love you more than love itself."

Ranbir Kapoor also got his daughter Raha's name tattooed on his collarbone this year. During an episode of Unstoppable With NBK, the actor showed his tattoo and said, "Sir, I also have the name of my daughter."

Ranbir Kapoor got a tattoo of Raha's name on his shoulder #UnstoppableWithNBKpic.twitter.com/SvJjJ0PO48 — RK (@seeuatthemovie) November 24, 2023

Ranbir Kapoor married his Brahmastra co-star Alia Bhatt in April last year at their house Vastu, in front of a few family members and close friends. The star couple had been dating for over 5 years before getting married. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their first child, a baby daughter on November 6 last year.