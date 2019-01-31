Aditya Roy Kapur, 1-Day-Old On Instagram, Is Maxing Throwback Thursday

Throwback Thursday treat from Aditya Roy Kapur (courtesy varundvn)

Highlights Aditya Roy Kapur joined Instagram on Wednesday He shared a throwback photo on Instagram on Thursday "Getting with the program," he captioned it

Aditya Roy Kapur made the best use of Throwback Thursday to post his second Instagram entry because "every photo is a throwback." The 33-year-old actor dug out an old photo of himself in which he can be seen admiring something on a digital camera. "Getting with the program," he captioned the photo but the hashtags are even more interesting. If Aditya Roy Kapur's hair is the first thing you noticed in the photo, read what he wrote in the hashtags. We've broken them down for you: "Throwback Thursday, every photo is a throwback, ya it's my real hair, bro." Lol. Ranveer Singh was one of the first celebrities to leave a comment on that post.

Meanwhile, Aditya Roy Kapur's Instafam is having a meltdown with comments raining down on his feed. "My first and last dream," wrote a fan while another added: "Isn't he the cutest?" Posted on Thursday afternoon, Aditya's photo garnered over a lakh 'likes' in less than an hour!

Here, check out new Instagram joinee Aditya Roy Kapur's post #2:

On Wednesday, the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actor made his debut on Instagram with a post in which he introduced the force behind his new social media account. One of the two "lovely ladies" is reality TV show Splitsvilla contestant Scarlett M Rose. "Just got convinced to do the impossible by these two lovely ladies. #HelloInstagram," wrote Aditya. Aditya Roy Kapur was instantly welcomed on Instagram by his colleagues such as Alia Bhatt, Parineeti Chopra, Katrina Kaif, Sonakshi Sinha, Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra.

And here's something for those, who missed how Aditya Roy Kapur had dropped a hint about joining Instagram in December 2018.

On the work front, Aditya Roy Kapur has films such as Sadak 2 and Kalank in the line-up.