Aditya Roy Kapur Finally Debuts On Instagram. Meet The 'Lovely Ladies Who Convinced Him To Do The Impossible'

Folks, in case you missed it, actor Aditya Roy Kapur has finally debuted on Instagram. Yay! His first post was shared two days ago and it features him with the two 'lovely ladies who convinced' him to join Instagram. Aditya currently has over 3.25 lakh followers (and very much counting) and his page also has the official blue tick. "Just got convinced to do the impossible by these two lovely ladies. #HelloInstagram," read Aditya's caption. One of the ladies with whom Aditya poses in the photo is Splitsvilla contestant Scarlett M Rose. His colleagues like Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha, Parineeti Chopra, Katrina Kaif, Sidharth Malhotra and others were quick enough to post their quirky comments on Aditya's debut Instagram post. "Waah. It's only you, haan?" wrote Arjun while Sidharth commented, "Waah, Mr Kapur." "Dear buddy, you caved," read Parineeti's comment.

Hey there, say hello to Aditya Roy Kapur.

Meanwhile, Arjun Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif and Shraddha Kapoor also shared individual posts with Aditya to mark the 'momentous day.'

"This is a momentous day. My dearest, dearest one is finally on Instagram. Please welcome," wrote Alia Bhatt, who will be seen in the forthcoming film Kalank with Aditya.

Shraddha, who has co-starred with Aditya in Aashiqui 2 and OK Jaanu, shared a collage of their photos and captioned it as, "Look who is here! Welcome to Insta, buddy."

"Throwback to a very Insta moment," read Katrina's post.

Arjun welcomed Aditya with a post that gave us an insight of what to expect on Aditya's page. "The legend Aditya Roy Kapur. Ya, it's him, finally on Instagram, here to provide us insider gym videos, guitar lessons & teacher imitations. Follow him for the all in one entertainment pack. #RJ a social media star is born," he wrote.

Aditya's Instagram debut reminds us of the hilarious video Varun Dhawan shared of him, in which he enacted like a girl and said "he will come to Instagram."

Take a look.

Apart from Kalank, Aditya Roy Kapur's upcoming film is Sadak 2.