On Mahesh Bhatt's Birthday, Daughters Alia And Pooja Announce 'Gift Of Sadak 2'

The cast of Sadak 2

Highlights "You are directing me! Sadak 2 is a dream come true," wrote Alia Bhatt "The gift of Sadak 2 and the privilege of being directed by you," Pooja The film also features Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur

Alia Bhatt surprised fans with a grand announcement on dad Mahesh Bhatt's 70th birthday. She revealed the cast of her next film Sadak 2, which will be directed by her father Mahesh Bhatt. "On your 70th Birthday you have given me the greatest present I could ask and dream for. You are directing me! Sadak 2 is a dream come true," read an excerpt from Alia Bhatt's emotional note for dad Mahesh Bhatt. Mahesh Bhatt, who had last directed Raaz Reboot in 2016, will be returning to the director's chair after a span of two years. The film will also feature Mahesh Bhatt's daughter Pooja Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt - the lead actors of the original film - and Aditya Roy Kapur. "What I thought will never be possible you have made possible. Thank you daddy from the bottom of my heart, soul and bones. This will be a journey of discovery. Of life, movies, feeling and most of all. Of a father and daughter. I love you my not-so-old man! Happy Birthday," Alia wrote. Alia will be working with father Mahesh Bhatt for the first time.

She also shared a video announcing the cast of Sadak 2, take a look.

Pooja Bhatt, who started dad Mahesh Bhatt's birthday countdown a week before the big day, shared the video announcing the sequel of Sadak. She also attached an emotional birthday note for her father which read: "And he's back... Older, more wise, truer, more kind. To breathe new life into all of our souls and to breathe more soul into all of our lives. I thought birthdays were about receiving presents pops and there you go and turn even that on its head by giving us a gift instead. The gift of Sadak 2 and the privilege of being directed by you. Shukriya I love you!"

Pooja Bhatt is the elder daughter of filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and his ex-wife Kiran Bhatt, born as Loraine Bright. Alia and Shaheen are his children with Soni Razdan.

Mahesh Bhatt, who will be back to the director's chair after a span of two years, said that the narrative of Sadak 2 has been "pulled out" of his own life. "Like the spider gets its thread from his own guts. The narrative of Sadak 2 is pulled out from my lived life. It's a film about living, loving and dealing with the anguish of the loss of a loved one," Mahesh Bhatt said in a statement.

Sadak 2 is special for several reasons. One, Alia Bhatt will be sharing screen space with sister Pooja Bhatt for the first time and two, Pooja Bhatt will be returning to the screen after a span of over 15 years. Also, Pooja will be collaborating with Sadak co-star Sanjay Dutt after almost 25 years. Mukesh Bhatt's daughter Sakshi has also come onboard as the co-producer of the film.

Sanjay Dutt also shared the news on social media and thanked Mahesh Bhatt for "giving" him Sadak. "Thank you for giving me Sadak Bhatt saab. Wish you a very Happy Birthday. I love you! Proud to take this journey with you again Sadak 2 on March 25, 2020. Looking forward to working with Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapoor," he wrote.

Recently, the cast of Sadak 2 - Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapur - were spotted outside filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt's Mumbai office.

Take a look at the photos here.

Mahesh Bhatt-directed Sadak was about a taxi driver Ravi (Sanjay Dutt), who falls in love with Pooja (Pooja Bhatt), a sex worker. Ravi fights against all odds to be with Pooja. The film also featured Soni Razdan, Neelima Azeem and Deepak Tijori.

Sadak 2 will hit the screens on March 25, 2020.