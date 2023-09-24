Daughter's Day 2023: Soni Razdan's Post For Alia-Shaheen Bhatt Gets Big Love From Pooja Bhatt

Image was shared on Instagram. (Courtesy: sonirazdan)

Actor Soni Razdan dedicated a beautiful post to her daughters Alia and Shaheen Bhatt on the occasion of Daughter's Day. The Raazi actor in her latest post shared a bunch of pictures of her daughters and herself. While the first two featured Shaheen and Alia, in the third picture, Mahesh Bhatt's children from his first marriage, Pooja Bhatt and Rahul Bhatt could also be spotted. Sharing the happy images, she wrote, "Happy Daughters Day … you make life so wonderful cannot imagine it without you all … Happy sons day too while we're at it because somehow we always miss that one. Blessed to have these wonderful people in my life. Thank you a hundred times for the sheer joy you bring mostly without realising it or probably intending to."

Pooja Bhatt responded to the post as she wrote, "Ahhhh! So much love & gratitude for having you in our lives Soni."

This is what Soni Razdan posted:

The veteran actress had previously posted pictures from a date night with husband Mahesh Bhatt. In the selfie, clicked inside a theatre, Mahesh Bhatt can be seen dressed up in an all-black ensemble, while Soni Razdan is wearing a black-and-white fit. No points for guessing which film the star couple watched. It was none other than Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan.

Before the movie date with her husband Mahesh Bhatt, Soni Razdan enjoyed a night out with her “girls” actress Neena Gupta and entrepreneur Anu Ranjan. Soni Razdan shared a picture-perfect frame on Instagram. The photograph featured Soni Razdan looking gorgeous in a pink ensemble, Anu Ranjan in a classic black fit, and Neena Gupta stealing the show with her brown crochet outfit. “Nights out…After lights out…Is what it's all about. With my girls Neena Gupta and Anu Ranjan life wouldn't be as ‘life-ly' without you,” Soni Razdan captioned the post.

Soni Razdan and Mahesh Bhatt have been married since 1986. They are parents to — Alia and Shaheen Bhatt. Mahesh Bhatt has two children, Pooja and Rahul Bhatt, from his first marriage to Lorraine Bright.