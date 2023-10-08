Alia Bhatt's New Pics From A Glam Shoot Gets Big Love From Sister Pooja Bhatt

Image Instagrammed by Alia Bhatt. (Courtesy: aliaabhatt

Alia Bhatt's pictures from her new photo shoot for an international magazine have been receiving big love from her family and fans. The Gully Boy star on Saturday, treated her Instafam to some stunning visuals from her photoshoot for the cover of The Glass magazine. The actor opted for outfits from Gucci for the shoot. For the unversed, Alia Bhatt was declared the brand ambassador for the luxury brand a few months back. Alia Bhatt's cheer squad included sister Pooja Bhatt and mom Soni Razdan among others. Both left comments on her latest post. Mom Soni wrote, "Stunning," while sister Pooja Bhatt gushed, "Ooohhh."

See what Alia Bhatt posted:

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt began shooting for her upcoming film Jigra earlier this week. The film is jointly produced by Dharma Productions and Alia's own production company Eternal Sunshine Production. Alia shared a few images from the first day shoot on her Instagram feed. Alia wrote in the caption, "And we're rolling .. day one of bringing our jigra to life.. stay tuned as we bring to you a piece of our hearts.. fingers and toes crossed for the journey aheaddddddd ..love TEAM JIGRA." Alia Bhatt received best wishes from her colleagues.

Sonam Kapoor wrote, "Congratulations darling!" Ranveer Singh wrote, "Love and luck!" Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar dropped heart and smile emojis. Soni Razdan wrote, "All the best." Dia Mirza also shared emojis on Alia's post.

Take a look at Alia's post here:

The movie was announced last week. Alia Bhatt shared an extensive note. It read, "Presenting Jigra, directed by the extremely talented @vasanbala and produced by @dharmamovies & @eternalsunshineproduction. From debuting in a Dharma production to now producing a film with them, in many ways, it feels like coming full circle from where I started. Every day is a different day... exciting, challenging (and a little scary)... not just as an actor but also as a producer as we bring this film to life, and I CANNOT wait to share more as we move forward." Take a look at Alia's post here:

On the work front, Alia Bhatt recently won the National Film Award for her performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi. She also made her big Hollywood debut this year with Gal Gadot's Heart Of Stone.