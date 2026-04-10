Aditya Dhar Reacts To Sandeep Reddy Vanga's <i>"Kaala Drishti"</i> Warning Against <i>Dhurandhar 2</i>: 'Always Looked Up To You'

Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who is currently shooting for the Prabhas-starrer Spirit, recently watched Dhurandhar 2 with the Baahubali superstar Prabhas and had many good things to say about the Aditya Dhar directorial.

Videos of Vanga and Prabhas watching the spy action thriller, starring Ranveer Singh, watching the movie at a Hyderabad theatre went viral on social media.

Vanga was blown away by Dhurandhar 2 and Aditya Dhar's reply to his praise marks the beginning of a new brotherhood.

Mere Pyaare Sandeep,

I genuinely love the way you stand your ground and give it back when it matters. There's a real honesty and belief in that and it's something I truly respect.

I've always looked up to how you back your cinema without any doubt or noise.

That kind of… — Aditya Dhar (@AdityaDharFilms) April 9, 2026

"Mere Pyaare Sandeep, I genuinely love the way you stand your ground and give it back when it matters. There's a real honesty and belief in that and it's something I truly respect. I've always looked up to how you back your cinema without any doubt or noise. That kind of conviction reminds all of us to trust our voice and just go for it. Give my love to the Legend Prabhas sir!" the director wrote in response.

In her praise for Dhurandhar 2, Vanga mocked the film industry for calling the film "propaganda" and cautioned Aditya Dhar about "kaala drishti" (evil eye).

"Writers & actors built careers on propaganda, and the industry stayed quiet like cats. Now the same clan mock Dhurandhar. You don't get to call yourself liberal if your first instinct is to mock. Don't know when truth started getting labelled propaganda...... strange times.

Writers & actors built careers on propaganda, and the industry stayed quiet like cats. Now the same clan mock Dhurandhar. You don't get to call yourself liberal if your first instinct is to Mock.

Don't know when truth started getting labeled as propaganda...... strange times.… — Sandeep Reddy Vanga (@imvangasandeep) April 9, 2026

"Coming to the point.... I want to tell @AdityaDharFilms & @RanveerOfficial yeh kaala drishti aise nahi jaayega... Muthi bhar ke laal mirch se kaam nahi chalega.... poora khet jalana padega. Watched #Dhurandhar2TheRevenge last night.... Outstanding film," the filmmaker wrote on X on Thursday.

Dhurandhar 2, which released in theatres on March 19 globally, also stars R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera, Danish Pandor, and Manav Gohil.

Also Read | Why Satish Shah Would Be 'Happiest' For Rakesh Bedi's Dhurandhar 2 Success, Rajesh Kumar Reveals