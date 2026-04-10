Vishal Bhardwaj 'Likes' Post Comparing <i>Dhurandhar 2</i> Fans With Nazis, Internet Divided

Dhurandhar 2 is on the path to becoming India's highest-earning film and the only film that stands in its way is Pushpa 2 whose gross lifetime earnings are Rs 1,234.10 crore.

Amid Dhurandhar 2 frenzy, director Vishal Bhardwaj has landed into controversy. The filmmaker, whose recent release O'Romeo hit the theatres in February, appears to have liked an Instagram reel comparing Dhurandhar 2 viewers to Nazis.

An X user shared the screenshot of the reel whose caption read: "Why Didn't You Watch Dhurandhar?"

Haider director Vishal Bhardwaj is liking a post which compares Dhurandhar viewers with germany Nazis.



Zakir Khan was right " Dhurandhar se sabki jali to hai" 😹 pic.twitter.com/1wJgMCP1fW — 𝙎 (@Alreadysad__) April 9, 2026

The reel showed the iconic black-and-white picture showing several Nazis, except one, performing the Nazi salute at one of the public rallies during Hitler's rule in Nazi Germany. That one man who refused to salute Hitler was August Landmesser, the man who famously refused to salute Hitler in that popular photo which was clicked in 1936, 90 years ago.

According to the screenshot, Vishal Bhardwaj seems to have liked the reel.

The post soon went viral. The X user, who shared the screenshot of the post online, captioned it as: "Haider director Vishal Bhardwaj is liking a post which compares Dhurandhar viewers with germany Nazis."

Referring to comic-host Zakir Khan's jibe at Bollywood at a recent awards show, the user further said, "Zakir Khan was right 'Dhurandhar se sabki jali to hai'."

The Internet didn't have kind things to say about Vishal Bhardwaj.

One of the X users commented on the post, "Dheere dheere sab bahar aa rhe."

"Itni bhi kya jalan," asked another.

"Jalan ho raha he bechare ko. Jalne do," wrote another.

One called out Vishal Bhardwaj for his "hypocrisy". "Phir royega why movies aren't blockbuster, why audience not coming to theatres to see my film," a user commented.

Another said, "Let them all get exposed so we know who all to boycott!!"

Vishal Bhardwaj's O'Romeo, which released on February 13, starred Shahid Kapoor in the title role. It also features Triptii Dimri, Avinash Tiwary, Nana Patekar, Farida Jalal, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Disha Patani, with Vikrant Massey in a special appearance.

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