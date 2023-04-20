Aditi Rao Hydari-Siddharth, Dharmendra And Others At Taj: Divided By Blood Success Bash

Aditi, Siddharth pictured at the success party.

At the success party of her web-series Taj: Divided By Blood, Aditi Rao Hydari was accompanied by rumoured boyfriend Siddharth. Veteran actor Dharmendra, who also starred in the web-series, was all smiles as he attended the event. Also present at the bash were the series' stars Aashim Gulati and Taaha Shah. Naseeruddin Shah, who also featured in the series was MIA at last night's party. Aditi Rao Hydari was stunning as ever in a printed blue outfit. Actor Siddharth, who is rumoured to be dating Aditi Rao Hydari, posed on the red carpet.

See photos from last night's party here:

Aditi and Siddharth co-starred in the 2021 romantic action film Maha Samudram. Earlier this week on Siddharth's birthday, Aditi posted this video and wrote: "Happy birthday manicorn. To happiness always! movies, love, music, to always having the strongest purest heart, to magic, truckloads of laughter and to never never never growing up! Be magical, be you. Happiest Siddu day."

Siddharth was also Aditi's plus one at the Jubilee screening earlier this month.

Aditi Rao Hydari was last seen in the smash hit Jubilee. The actress has a super busy schedule ahead. She will next be seen in Gandhi Talks with Vijay Sethupathi, Arvind Swami and Siddarth Jadhav. Other than that, she will be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi, co-starring Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Segal and Sanjeeda Sheikh. Aditi is a star of films like Ajeeb Daastans, Delhi 6, Bajirao Mastani, to name a few.