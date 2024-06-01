Aditi Rao Hydari And Siddharth Under The Tuscan Sun. That's It. That's The Headline

Aditi Rao Hydari shared this image. (Courtesy:
Captioning the post on Instagram, Aditi Rao Hydari wrote, "Grateful and loved." She used the hashtag "Under the Tuscan sun."
The actress, who recently checked into the French Riviera, attended the Cannes Film Festival. The actress walked the red carpet in a stunning black and white gown. She tied her hair in a high messy bun and opted for a dewy makeup look. She attended the screening of L'Amour Ouf (Beating Hearts) directed by Gilles Lellouche. ICYMI: Aditi represented cosmetics giant L'Oreal at the 77th Cannes Film Festival.
As soon as she dropped the post, her fiance Siddharth was among the first ones to drop a comment. He commented, "Incredible" and accompanied it with a hi-five, a red heart and a fire emoticon.
On the work front, Aditi Rao Hydari was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's series Heeramandi. The series premiered on Netflix earlier this month. She has also appeared in several films such as Ajeeb Daastans, Delhi 6, Bajirao Mastani and others.