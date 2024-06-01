Aditi Rao Hydari And Siddharth Under The Tuscan Sun. That's It. That's The Headline

Aditi Rao Hydari shared this image. (Courtesy:

Aditi Rao Hydari, after attending the 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival, checked into Tuscany, Italy and she shared a post from her experience there. Her travel partner was the usual suspect - her fiance Siddharth. The actress shared a series of pictures from her Tuscany diaries. Her selfies with Siddharth dominated the post. In the last two pictures, Aditi is seen enjoying the serene view. While Aditi sported a black ensemble, Siddharth was dressed in a red T-shirt teamed with denims.

Captioning the post on Instagram, Aditi Rao Hydari wrote, "Grateful and loved." She used the hashtag "Under the Tuscan sun."

The actress, who recently checked into the French Riviera, attended the Cannes Film Festival. The actress walked the red carpet in a stunning black and white gown. She tied her hair in a high messy bun and opted for a dewy makeup look. She attended the screening of L'Amour Ouf (Beating Hearts) directed by Gilles Lellouche. ICYMI: Aditi represented cosmetics giant L'Oreal at the 77th Cannes Film Festival.

A few days ago, Aditi Rao Hydari shared a series of off-the-red-carpet pictures on social media. In the snapshots, the actress is seen posing on the streets of Cannes. Captioning the post on Instagram, she wrote, "La vie est belle."

As soon as she dropped the post, her fiance Siddharth was among the first ones to drop a comment. He commented, "Incredible" and accompanied it with a hi-five, a red heart and a fire emoticon.

On the work front, Aditi Rao Hydari was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's series Heeramandi. The series premiered on Netflix earlier this month. She has also appeared in several films such as Ajeeb Daastans, Delhi 6, Bajirao Mastani and others.