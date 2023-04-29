Adipurush: Presenting Kriti Sanon As Janaki In New Posters

Kriti Sanon shared this image. (courtesy: kritisanon)

On Saturday morning, the makers of Adipurush shared new posters featuring the film's lead actress Kriti Sanon, who plays the role of Janaki in the Om Raut-directed film. One of the posters features a close-up shot of the actress. The other poster also features the film's lead actor Prabhas in the backdrop. Adipurush, directed by Om Raut, is based on the Ramayana and it stars Prabhas as Raghav, Kriti Sanon as Janaki, Sunny Singh as Shesh and Devdatta Nage as Hanuman. The film also stars Saif Ali Khan as the antagonist Lankesh.

Here's the new poster of Kriti Sanon from Adipurush:

This poster features Prabhas as well.

The film will premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival. The makers shared a new poster of Adipurush announcing the news and the caption on it read, "Looking forward to Adipurush being premiered at the Tribeca Festival on June 13th."

The teaser of Adipurush released last year and the VFX of the film was widely criticised. After the CGI-heavy teaser received major flak last year, NY VFXwala, a studio founded by Ajay Devgn, had released a statement disassociating itself from the film. "Leading VFX studio, NY VFXwala has clarified that they have not worked/are not working on the CG/special effects of Adipurush. An official note on their behalf clarified, 'we are putting this on record because we have been asked by a few media people,'" read the statement tweeted by Taran Adarsh.

The magnum opus is slated to release in theatres in IMAX and 3D on June 16 this year. The film, directed by Om Raut, has been produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar and Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles.

Adipurush will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam in theatres. The film was initially slated to release on August 11 last year. However, the makers shifted its release date to avoid clash with Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha, for which the actor thanked the makers of Adipurush.