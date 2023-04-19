Adipurush Trends For 'Updated VFX' And Not In A Good Way. Memes Incoming

A fan page shared this picture. (courtesy: @secrettracker)

Prabhas and Kriti Sanon's Adipurush is trending and how. After all, the film will have its world premiere at the Tribeca Festival, New York, on June 13. The announcement was made by Kriti Sanon on Instagram. The actress said that she is “beyond thrilled.” Tribeca too has shared a video announcing the “feature film lineup” for the upcoming film festival. The montage features clippings of films that will be screened. The text attached to the clip read, “We're thrilled to announce the feature film lineup for the 2023 Tribeca Festival, presented by OKX! 109 films by 127 filmmakers representing 36 countries, plus notable films directed by Chelsea Peretti, David Duchovny, Steve Buscemi, and more.”







Well, fans didn't miss the part which featured Prabhas and Kriti Sanon. They have also noticed the change in colour grade. For those who don't know, the makers, in October last year, faced backlash from many on social media after Adipurush's teaser was released. From calling the teaser's VFX "poor" to "Sasta version of Game Of Thrones," social media users have been trolling it since the day of its release. Now, fans were quick to spot the difference and shared their review on Twitter.

Sharing screenshots from the video, a user wrote, “Brightness kam aur colour tone warm kar dene se vfx & cgi improve nahi hota, right?”

Brightness kam aur colour tone warm kar dene se vfx & cgi improve nahi hota, right? ????#Adipurushhttps://t.co/2JsO1ikYrKpic.twitter.com/Q9sc9RmP0y — Evan Jacob Sid (@evanjacobsid) April 19, 2023

Pointing at the change in colour tone, another one added, “Adipurush changes bluish looking hue to yellowish. Everyone: Adipurush VFX got improved, Adipurush VFX Update.”





A few were finishing it was hard to spot the difference.





Acknowledging the difference in colour grading and improved VFX, a person said, “The way #Adipurush marketing team is promoting new and improved teaser VFX is laughable and sad as they don't take account for what they made! There is huge difference in colour grading and improved VFX but what about creative choices they made ?”







The way #Adipurush marketing team is promoting new and improved teaser VFX is laughable and sad as they don't take account for what they made! There is huge difference in colour grading and improved VFX but what about creative choices they made ? — Aayush Shah (@AayushS81792207) April 19, 2023

In the middle of this, a fan compared the change in VFX to weight loss. difference

Of course, there was a Bollywood-inspired meme.





Adipurush improved VFX before and after , find the difference ???? #Adipurushpic.twitter.com/QCy9k2NJNT — SD  (@sd_here_) April 19, 2023

“#Adipurush Colour Grading oops sry 'VFX' updated,” read a tweet.

Some declared that it's a “disaster in the making.”





Seems like #Adipurush makers are doin their best PR , getting everyone to tweet a few good lines about their updated VFX. Disaster in the making. — Mama Miyan (@mamaNmiyan) April 19, 2023

Adipurush starring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon in the lead is slated to hit the theatres on June 16. Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Singh are also part of the film. The film will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.