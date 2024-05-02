Adhyayan Suman On His Heeramandi Fame: 'All My Life I Have Been Seeking Some Validation'

Image instagrammed by NetflixIndia. (courtesy: Adhyayan Suman)

Actor Adhyayan Suman stepped into Bollywood in 2008 with Haal-E-Dil and went on to star in acclaimed movies like Raaz-The Mystery Continues and Jashnn. However, he slowed down in the middle because of "lack of opportunities".

Post Jashnn in 2009, Adhyayan appeared in films such as Dehraadun Diary, Heartless, and Luckhnowi Ishq, among others, which failed to strike a chord with the audience, consequently affecting box-office collections.

Talking about slowing down, Adhyayan told IANS: "Why did I slow down in the middle because of a lack of opportunities? I think it is important for me to be honest with myself and to my audiences. The lack of opportunities of course otherwise if it was up to me I would be doing and seen in every other show or film."

Now, he hopes to work with with good directors and play good characters.

"I just want to be a good working actor. For me, I am not working for the stardom aspect of it because that is the byproduct of doing good work but I want a lot of respect as an artiste, that's what I think I am working towards," added the actor.

Adhyayan, the son of veteran actor Shekhar Suman, got the validation he was seeking for by filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

"All my life that I have been working I have been seeking some validation," he said.

The actor feels he and his parents prayed too hard for this.

