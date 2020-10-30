Actress Fatima Sana Shaikh Reveals She Was 'Molested' As A 3-Year-Old

Fatima Sana Shaikh shared this photo (courtesy fatimasanashaikh)

Highlights Fatima addressed the issue of sexism in the film industry

She revealed she was sexually abused at the age of three

"It's a battle we fight on every day basis," she said

Actress Fatima Sana Shaikh, in an interview with Pinkvilla, revealed she was sexually abused as young as a three-year-old. Fatima Sana Shaikh was speaking to Pinkvilla about battling the many "isms" in her career as a female actor and also as someone without links to the film industry, when she addressed the issue of "sexism." Speaking to Pinkvilla, the 28-year-old actress said that she was told she would only get projects in the film industry through sexual favours. Adding to her point about dealing with "sexism", she made this revelation: "I was molested when I was five years old. No... I was three years old. So, you understand how deep sexism goes. It's a battle we fight on every day basis. It's a battle every woman, every minority person fights every day. And I hope that our future is better. I have hope in our future."

"I have faced people telling me that the only way to get a job is through sex. So that has also happened to me. I have lost jobs to someone else for whatever reason. But I feel that there are a lot of struggles that a lot of people are facing apart from this industry and sexism is very much relevant and it exists in every industry," Fatima Sana Shaikh said in her interview earlier.

Fatima Sana Shaikh started her career as a child artist in 1997 - she played the role of Kamal Haasan's daughter in Chachi 420. She made her big Bollywood debut in a lead role with 2016 wrestling drama Dangal, co-starring with Aamir Khan and Sanya Malhotra. In 2018, Fatima was part of the epic drama Thugs Of Hindostan, in which she shared screen space with Aamir Khan yet again, and also Amitabh Bachchan.

Fatima Sana Shaikh will next be seen in Netflix movie Ludo, along with an ensemble cast, which releases on November 12. She also has Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari in her line-up.