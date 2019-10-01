Fatima Sana Shaikh Had A Strong Posing Game Even As A Kid. Here's Proof

Fatima Sana Shaikh shared this throwback picture. (Image courtesy: fatimasanashaikh)

Highlights Fatima frequently shares throwback pictures on Instagram Fatima will next be seen in Bhoot Police Thugs Of Hindostan remains Fatima's last release

We simply love it when Bollywood stars post throwback pictures and the reason we brought this up today is because Fatima Sana Shaikh shared an oh-so-adorable picture of herself along with her brother from her childhood days. In the photograph, little Fatima can be seen dressed in a pink swimsuit and she looks cute as a button. Fatima captioned her post: " Samundar main naha ke aur bhi namkin ho gaye ho. Mera bhai aur main." She accompanied the post with the hashtag #siblinglove. Fatima's expression in the picture is priceless. Without much ado, take a look at Fatima Sana Shaikh's post here:

Fatima Sana Shaikh, who began her career in Bollywood as a child artiste, frequently delights her fans with throwback pictures. Remember the throwback picture, featuring Tabu? The one that she shared from the sets of the film Chachi 420. ICYMI, check out the post here:

Here are some more throwback pictures from Fatima Sana Shaikh's photo archives.

Fatima Sana Shaikh became a household name after she featured in Nitesh Tiwari's 2016 super hit film Dangal, alongside Aamir Khan and Sanya Malhotra. Before her breakthrough movie Dangal, the 27-year-old actress starred in television shows like Ladies Special and Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo. She has also been a part of films such as Bittoo Boss and Akaash Vani.

Fatima Sana Shaikh's last project was Vijay Krishna Acharya's Thugs Of Hindostan, co-starring Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Katrina Kaif. She will next be seen in Bhoot Police, which also features Saif Ali Khan and Ali Fazal.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.