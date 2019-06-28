This Is How Much Little Fatima Sana Shaikh Hated 'Padhai'

Fatima Sana Shaikh shared this picture. (Image courtesy: fatimasanashaikh )

Fatima Sana Shaikh wasn't that much into studies in her childhood and we are not kidding, we have proof also. The 27-year-old actress made our Friday by sharing an adorable throwback picture, which clearly shows how much little Fatima hated "padhai." In the photo, Fatima can be seen sitting with her mom dressed in an orange-coloured t-shirt with her hair styled in cute little braids but that's not it. Her expressions in the throwback click remind us of our childhood. The picture shows little Fatima crying while doing her school homework under her mom Raj Tabassum's supervision. Sharing the photo, Fatima wrote: "Dekho meri maa kitni kush dikh rahi hai, mujhe rota hua dekh ke. Hate padhai." Her fans flooded the post with comments such as "Cute" and "Adorable" but more on that later. First, take a look at Fatima's latest post:

Fatima's Instafam also loved the throwback picture and comments on her post reflect that. "Pretty sure you were the topper of your class," wrote one user while another Insta user compared her to the robot girl of popular Indian TV show Karishma Kaa Karishma (2003-04). "You look like that robot girl from Karishma Kaa Karishma," read the comment.

Fatima Sana Shaikh frequently shares throwback pictures on her Instagram profile. In one of her previous posts, she shared a throwback family photo, in which the actress and her parents could be seen posing for the camera with Gateway Of India in their backdrop.

Here's the picture we are talking about:

Also, take a look at other throwback photos shared by Fatima on social media.

On the work front, Fatima Sana Shaikh was last seen in Thugs Of Hindostan, co-staring Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and Amitabh Bachchan. She will next be seen in Bhoot Police alongside Saif Ali Khan and Ali Fazal.

