Fatima Sana Shaikh Tried Bachata For The First Time And She Danced Like A Pro

Fatima Sana Shaikh tried the Latin American danceform Bachata for the first time and she danced like a pro. On Wednesday, the Dangal actress shared a video on her Instagram profile, in which she could be seen dancing to a cover of Britney Spears' Toxic along with her choreographer Cornel Rodrigues. Fatima, who has quite a bit of a reputation as a dance enthusiast, can be seen showcasing some great moves in the video. She can be seen dressed in a printed crop top and a pair of black shorts as she looks really graceful. The actress' video received over 1 lakh likes within a few hours. Just like us, Fatima's Instafam also loved the video and comments on her post reflect that. "Wow," commented a fan. "You are killing it," wrote another Instagram user.

Fatima shared her video on her Instagram profile and she captioned it: "Tried bachata for the first time.Mujhe nahi lagta main bachi. But Cornel and Rithika really have been amazing teachers. Thanks cuties. Mazza aaya." Fatima added the hashtag "#kacchadancer" to the post.

Fatima Sana Shaikh loves to dance and she often shares videos pertaining to dance on her Instagram profile. Remember the video that she shared with her Dangal co-star Sanya Malhotra, in which she could be seen dancing on the streets of Europe, or the one in which the duo could be seen grooving to Nora Fatehi's Dilbar redux?

Fatima Sana Shaikh's last film was Thugs Of Hindostan, co-staring Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and Amitabh Bachchan. She will next be seen in Bhoot Police alongside Saif Ali Khan and Ali Fazal. She also has Anurag Basu's untitled film in the pipeline.

