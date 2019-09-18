It Was A Dangal Reunion Of Sorts For Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra And Nitesh Tiwari

Fatima and Sanya with Nitesh Tiwari. (Image courtesy: fatimasanashaikh)

Highlights Nitesh Tiwari directed Dangal Sanya and Fatima were co-stars in Dangal "Kyunki photo toh harr angle se leni hai," Fatima captioned the post

Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra shared glimpses from their meeting with Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari and his filmmaker wife Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari on their respective Instagram profiles on Wednesday. Both the actresses made their Bollywood debuts with the 2016 super hit film Dangal, directed by Nitesh Tiwari. The film also starred Aamir Khan and Zaira Wasim. The film was based on the life of Mahavir Singh Phogat and his daughters Geeta Phogat and Babita Phogat. Sharing the pictures on her Instagram profile, Fatima Sana Shaikh, wrote: "Kyunki photo toh harr angle se leni hai."

Take a look at the picture here:

In a separate post, Fatima borrowed a line from the film Dangal and she captioned it: "Maari chhoriya, chhichore se kam hai ke?" Sanya Malhotra also shared the same set of pictures on her Instagram profile. Check out the pictures from the get-together here:

Fatima and Sanya share a great rapport. The duo frequently make appearances on each other's Instagram profiles. Take a look at some of the pictures of the actresses together:

After starring in Dangal, Sanya Malhotra featured in Vishal Bhardwaj's 2018 film Pataakha. She also starred in the National award-winning film Badhaai Ho, co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Neena Gupta, Surekha Sikri and Gajraj Rao.

Meanwhile, Fatima Sana Shaik starred in the 2018 film Thugs Of Hindostan, which also starred Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and Amitabh Bachchan. She will next be seen inBhoot Police, co-starring Saif Ali Khan and Ali Fazal.

On the work front, Nitesh Tiwari recently directed the film Chhichhore, starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor, which has collected over Rs 102 crore as of now.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.