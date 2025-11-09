Actress Anupama Parameswaran Takes Legal Action Against 20-Year-Old Woman Over Cyberbullying

Actress Anupama Parameswaran on Sunday said she has initiated legal action against a 20-year-old woman from Tamil Nadu for circulating morphed pictures of her and making baseless allegations on social media.

The actor announced the decision through her Instagram account.

According to Parameswaran, she recently came across an Instagram profile that was sharing extremely inappropriate and false content about her and her family while tagging her friends and co-actors.

"The posts included morphed pictures and baseless allegations - it was deeply distressing to witness such targeted harassment online," she said.

She added that further investigation revealed the same individual had created multiple fake accounts to spread similar false claims against her.

Parameswaran said she subsequently filed a complaint with the Cyber Crime Police in Kerala. "Their response was prompt and efficient, and with their assistance, the person behind these activities was identified," she said.

The accused turned out to be a 20-year-old woman from Tamil Nadu.

"Considering her young age, I have chosen not to disclose her identity, as I do not wish to compromise her future or peace of mind," Parameswaran said.

She emphasised that owning a smartphone or having access to social media platforms does not give anyone the right to harass, defame, or spread hatred against others.

"We have proceeded with legal action, and the individual will face the consequences of her actions," she said, adding that being an actor or a public figure does not strip one of basic rights.

"Cyberbullying is a punishable offence - and accountability is real," she added.

